The top 10 YouTube trading channels

Over the years video sharing platform YouTube has become the default for those looking to learn new skills and gain insight into the world, and traders and investors are no different.

YouTube trading content offers everything from videos about penny stocks to those looking to get an edge trading cryptocurrencies. Opto’s very own channel, Opto CMC, features interviews with experts such as Tom Hougaard discussing trading psychology and Kleinwort Hambros CIO and deputy CEO Mouhammed Choukier on his investment strategy.

Furthermore, CMC Opto provides a wealth of learning material in which head of product development at CMC Ryan O’Doherty provides all manner of trading tips, such as the top five trading mistakes and how to avoid them. Worthy of a top 10 spot in the pantheon of best YouTube trading channels? We’ll let you decide.

In the meantime, we’ve highlighted a top 10 of YouTube trading channels that will help expand the trading knowledge of even the most hardened stock market veteran.

Real Vision Finance

Described by co-Founder Raoul Pal as a platform akin to HBO or Netflix, Real Vision is known for deep-dive interviews with some of the world’s best traders and investors. It has published videos with the likes of Kyle Bass, Marc Cohodes, Jeff Gundlach and Jim Chanos.

Co-founded by Pal, Damian Horner, Grant Williams and Remi Tetot in 2014, its mission was to “democratise the very best financial information”. They have since grown the platform to 255,000 subscribers.

While Real Vision does offer a video on demand platform for paying subscribers, The Interview is released on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday.

Lindzanity Podcast

Howard Lindzon is a financial analyst, trader, seed investor and author with more than 20 years of industry experience. He started the Lindzanity podcast in April 2019 to feature interviews with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and traders.

As the founder of venture capitalist firm Social Leverage and the co-founder and chairman of StockTwits, Lindzon has built an extensive network, which he calls upon for their best ideas, worst investments, biggest failures, daily habits and so much more.

Option Alpha

The trading channel dedicated to options trading. Option Alpha was set up by former investment banker and REIT analyst Kirk Du Plessis with a mission to help investors “consistently make smarter, more profitable trades”.

It’s YouTube channel has grown since its launch in 2009 to amass 136,000 subscribers. It offers three unique playlists tailored for specific audiences including beginners, intermediates and advanced.

Clay Trader

Independent trader and educator Clay Trader has been creating videos about technical analysis and charts for its now 240,000 subscribers since launching in 2013. The channel focusses largely on inexperienced traders who want to explore this investment approach.

Clay Trader also creates videos about trading highs and lows. In one, for instance, Clay Trader talks about how he made $12,000 in 20 days, while another details a Tesla trade that went seriously wrong. The channel also features educational videos about identifying technical indicators.

Investopedia

Investopedia is one of America’s most popular sources for investing and finance information. The education platform was set up in 1999 in an effort to simplify complex financial information and has since expanded its offerings.

Its YouTube channel features explanatory videos as well as profiles and interviews with key industry leaders such as Vanguard’s Jack Bogle, Schwab’s Terri Kallsen as well as other interesting inclusions such as Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.

The Boiler Room

Despite the name, Boiler Room Trading is a trusted source for investing, stock trading and day trading related information. The channel has accumulated nearly 90,000 followers since it was founded in 2013 by Connor Polifrone. The channel includes videos on penny stocks as well as those exploring larger equities and educational and analysis videos.

Trading Central

Trading central is a financial market research and investment analytics company co-founded by Alain Pellier and Romain Gandon in 1999. They launched a YouTube channel in 2013 that now offers short form videos on daily market news, webinars and how-to tutorials.

Chat With Traders

Aaron Fifield started the Chat With Traders podcast back in 2015 with the intention of sharing expert knowledge from traders and market participants “from billionaires to whistle-blowers to retail grinders”.

The channel offers its 106,000 subscribers conversations with experts and recent interviews include former chairman of Nasdaq Robert Greifeld, the father of system trading Larry Hite, and specialist writer at The Wall Street Journal Gregory Zuckerman.

Warrior Trading

Warrior Trading, founded by day trader Ross Cameron, is on a mission to “create day traders that can live their life with freedom and independence”.

The channel is dedicated to teaching people how to day trade and over the years has built a community of more 473,000 subscribers since 2013. Expect to find videos of Ross and his fellow trading mentor Mike Herman reviewing their trades as well as frequent stocks to watch roundups.

Brian Shannon

Brian Shannon, a full-time trader, author and founder of Alpha Trends, has been posting videos on his channel for more than 14 years. His videos focus on technical analysis of the US stock market and individual stock trends.

Shannon’s expert insight and valued understanding of market dynamics keep the channel’s nearly 25,000 subscribers coming back for more.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.