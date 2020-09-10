Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Updates

Tesla May Have A Nikola Problem

Written by

10 Sep 2020, 10:50 GMT

In what has become the worst single-day performance in its history, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 21% on Tuesday after the company was snubbed by the S&P 500 committee in favor of Etsy. This contrasts with Tesla’s up-and-coming rival Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), which saw its share price soar 40% yesterday after General Motors (NYSE: GM) took a stake in the firm. 

Is S&P 500 membership really so important?

There can be a number of benefits for a company that gets included in the S&P 500 or any major index: 

  • More stock getting purchased by ETFs that track the index. 
  • Gaining a wider following from inclusion in the most-tracked index in the world. 
  • A reduction in volatility as index funds’ don’t frequently buy and sell the stocks they own. 
  • It also does have an element of prestige to be included. 

 

So, why was Tesla excluded? 

Despite finally being eligible for inclusion following its fourth consecutive quarter of posting a profit, the company’s reliance on selling regulatory credits to other carmakers may be the source of its exclusion. The company’s $483 million of pre-tax profits in the first half of this year relied on $782 million from just such sales. 

 

Is Nikola a threat to Tesla? 

That would be a stretch, but there’s no denying that the electric truck maker pulled off a shrewd deal in selling off a $2 billion equity stake to General Motors, sending shares up 40.8% on Tuesday. The company, which is often mocked for not actually building any cars, now has one of the largest carmakers in the U.S. on its side. 

The Phoenix-based Nikola said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it entered into a subscription agreement last Thursday in which it will issue and sell 47.7 million shares of common stock to GM. The deal is valued at $2 billion based on a stock price of $41.93, which was 16.1% above Thursday’s closing price of $36.13, but 16.2% below Tuesday’s closing price of $50.05. 

“You couldn’t dream of a better partnership than this,” said Nikola Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton. “By joining together, we get access to their validated parts for all of our programs, General Motors’ Ultium battery technology and a multibillion-dollar fuel cell program ready for production.”

Tesla might still be the biggest fish in the pond, but when the little fish begin joining forces, suddenly they become a far less negligible threat.

 

Earnings

Morrisons’ share price: What to expect in half-year earnings

Morrisons’ share price saw exceptional trading levels at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, but will upcoming results reveal a slowdown in trading?

09 Sep 2020
Earnings

Tullow Oil share price: Earnings preview
Earnings

Dunelm’s share price: What to expect in upcoming earnings
IPO Watch

Airbnb’s IPO and the others debuts to watch

