Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

Tesco’s share price: What to expect in interim results

Written by

06 Oct 2020, 11:50 GMT

Tesco’s [TSCO] share price has remained stagnant this year, even as the coronavirus drives a shift to online shopping. That’s in stark contrast to Ocado’s [OCDO] share price, which has seen bumper growth thanks to investors betting on its global technology business.

Now the two grocers are tussling it out for the title of the UK’s most valuable retailer. On 30 September, Ocado's market cap came in at £21.7bn — enough to push Tesco's £21.1bn into second place, despite having a fraction of its market share. Such competition is bound to affect Tesco’s share price.

Will Tesco’s share price move following its upcoming earnings, or is Ocado the real growth stock?

 

TSCO Chart by TradingView

 

When does Tesco release earnings?

7 October

 

How Tesco’s and Ocado’s share prices stack up

Tesco's share price has failed to achieve steady growth since Dave Lewis took charge as CEO in 2014. That's despite Lewis's tenure seeing a steady increase in both earnings and revenue.

The unprecedented events of 2020 have seen even more volatility from Tesco’s share price this year, with a 15.9p (or 7.04%) drop taking place between the 22 September and 2 October.

Ocado's share price, however, has increased 147.73% since mid-March as investors bet on the stock as a technology play thanks to its business providing advanced grocery delivery technology overseas. Tesco acknowledged this arm of Ocado’s business by removing it from its custom-compiled index of rival companies.

“Ocado has experienced significant share price growth, which analysis shows is directly correlated to the sales of its technology platform as opposed to its food business,” Tesco said.

“Ocado has experienced significant share price growth, which analysis shows is directly correlated to the sales of its technology platform as opposed to its food business” - statement from Tesco

 

What should investors watch out for?

Online sales

In the first quarter, Tesco's online sales shot up 48.5% compared to the same period last year. Of course, that was driven by lockdown as more people shopped online. In the second quarter, analysts will be looking to see whether or not the trend has continued at the same pace.

Some clues could come from Ocado's most recent quarterly results, which saw retail revenue grow 52% — a boom Ocado credited to the 'shift to online grocery’ in the UK continuing.

48.5%

Tesco's YoY rise of online sales in Q1

  

Tesco has said that online sales now account for 16% of its business, up from 9% before the pandemic. The supermarket created 16,000 new jobs last month in its online grocery division.

This surge in online sales hasn’t translated to Tesco’s share price, however, as the costs of PPE equipment, home deliveries and more staff weigh on profits. If the UK retailer can balance booming sales with increased costs this time round, Tesco’s share price could move upwards.

 

Change at the top

Dave Lewis stepped down as Tesco’s CEO last week after 6 years in the top spot. In that time, Lewis has turned Tesco around following an accounting scandal that cost the supermarket millions. This strategy included reducing Tesco’s international presence to focus on core markets, most notably with the sale of its Asian businesses. Investors will be hoping that the promised £5bn special dividend resulting from the sale will still be paid out.

Where Lewis's successor Ken Murphy next takes Tesco will be closely watched. One area to monitor is whether Murphy decides to maintain the supermarket’s presence in central Europe, which includes stores in the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Murphy will also have to address Tesco Bank. Tesco Bank is expected to post an operating loss of between £175m and £200m this year due to provisions for potential bad debts. That’s a substantial dent to Tesco’s bottom-line and something that could worsen if more money is set aside in the upcoming results.

 

What next for Tesco’s share price?

Stricter lockdown measures in the UK could continue to boost online sales for both Tesco and Ocado, at least in the view of CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson:

“If you take the view we’re heading into another lockdown and pubs and restaurants are in the firing line then supermarkets are likely to benefit from that in terms of higher weekly shops as people go out less.”

“If you take the view we’re heading into another lockdown and pubs and restaurants are in the firing line then supermarkets are likely to benefit from that in terms of higher weekly shops as people go out less” - CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson

 

Tesco said it expects operating profit this year to be at a 'similar level to 2019/2020’. Whether it can overtake Ocado as the most valuable grocer by market cap is a different story.

Tesco's share price has an average 278p price target from the analysts tracking the stock on the Financial Times. Hitting this would see a 30.8% upside on Tesco’s share price through 5 October’s close. Ocado has an average 2,300p price target, which would see a  13.79% downside.

 

Market Cap £20.608bn
PE ratio (TTM) 21.25
EPS (TTM) 9.90
Operating Margin (TTM) 4.48%

Tesco share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 6 October 2020

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

When Is Airbnb Going Public?

Airbnb has targeted to go public sometime in December after confidentially filing for an IPO in August. The company will look to raise $3 billion.

06 Oct 2020
Market Outlook

What history shows about US elections and the stock market
Updates

Can Disney’s share price get its magic back?
Updates

Has Emmys success revived Netflix’s share price?

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

When Is Airbnb Going Public?

Airbnb has targeted to go public sometime in December after confidentially filing for an IPO in August. The company will look to raise $3 billion.

06 Oct 2020
Updates

Can Disney’s share price get its magic back?

Disney is racking up billions in losses as its theme parks remain shut or partially reopened. Despite the recent slump in Disney’s share price, could things be about to turn around at the magic kingdom?

05 Oct 2020
Updates

Has Emmys success revived Netflix’s share price?

Netflix’s share price has been on a rally since its strong Emmys performance, but can the success last?

05 Oct 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now