Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Columnists

S&P 500 Momentum Wanes Just As It Makes New All-Time Highs - Mish Schneider

Written by

11 Jan 2021, 10:55 GMT

Perhaps it is because we just got to the end of the first, very exhausting, week in 2021. Perhaps it is because the market rose too far, too fast. Perhaps, even with the big move higher, uncertainty lies beneath the surface. Or perhaps for all of these reasons, the momentum chart (bottom) shows a divergence with the S&P 500’s price chart. (top).

 

Momentum

First, a word about momentum.

Momentum can detect trends well before price does, therefore as a tool, it alerts you to a trend shift well before the crowd. Momentum, when it diverges from price, can spot reversals in trends. Many, including us at Marketgauge.com, use moving averages. However, often the simple daily, weekly, or monthly moving averages are not respected. The price might move beyond those averages, which as a result can become the more important level.

We have created a momentum indicator called ‘Real Motion’. We use this indicator for early detection of breakouts/breakdowns. The early detection helps you see what might happen to the price before it crosses over or under major moving averages.

On the chart, the top is the price action of the S&P 500 as of Friday, January 8th. The blue line is the 50-daily moving average, and the green line is the 200-daily moving average.

Below the price chart, I show you the momentum chart. And our Real Motion indicator. The moving average of price is plotted as the zero line or baseline (the black horizontal line.)

 

The dots are a ratio of current price divided by the average of price. The blue line is the fast-moving average of the real motion ratio, and the green line is the slow line or long-term average of the ratio.

Note the dots from early December on the bottom of the chart, or the momentum chart. At that point, the momentum was gaining and reached a high. Now look at the pure price at the same time. The high that day was at 369.85.

If you move to the right and consider current price action, look at the high close on January 8th. The price high is 381.72. Now, look at the momentum chart. The dots are lower than the peak momentum day in early December. Yet the pure price is higher by $13.00.

 

Does this mean anything yet?

Possibly.

We will watch the dots carefully as this could give us a sign momentum is waning while price is rising, which would raise some flags as to the longevity of the current Bull Run. But we do need some confirmation. Should the dots break the blue line and the low from January 4th, that will give us a bona fide signal of divergence between price and momentum.

From there, we will watch to see if the price falters. And most importantly, we will watch the 50-DMA on the pure price chart.

Should we see both momentum and price go below their respective blue lines, then the current euphoria will clearly shift to caution. Or at the very least, it will give us a reliable sign that either a top is in, or we are overdue for a healthy correction.

 

Bio

Michele 'Mish' Schneider currently serves as Director of Trading Research and Education at MarketGauge.com. She writes and produces daily market analysis in "Mish's Daily", and serves as a developer and trading mentor in several of our trading services, drawing on her 30+ Years of Trading and Teaching Experience.

Mish is a former floor trader on several New York Commodity Exchanges, including Coffee, Sugar and Cocoa NYMEX and FINEX in NYC. While on the trading floor Mish also served as a market analyst for two of the largest commodity trading firms at the time - Continental Grain, and Conti-Commodities.

Mish also wrote the best-selling finance book, Plant Your Money Tree; A Guide To Growing Your Wealth.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Tricks

A new way of thinking from Rob Arnott

Renowned investor and found of Research Affiliates, Rob Arnott, tells Opto Sessions why it’s so important to look for new ideas.

11 Jan 2021
IPO Watch

2 IPOs Of 2020 That We Can Learn From This Year
Tools

RRG® UK Momentum+ - Q4 Portfolio Rebalance
Industry Spotlight

2 Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch In The New Year
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Tricks

A new way of thinking from Rob Arnott

Renowned investor and found of Research Affiliates, Rob Arnott, tells Opto Sessions why it’s so important to look for new ideas.

11 Jan 2021
Tools

RRG® UK Momentum+ - Q4 Portfolio Rebalance

RRG’s founder and co-creator of RRG® UK Momentum+, Julius de Kempenaer, talks through the portfolio’s very first rebalance.

11 Jan 2021
Columnists

Themes to Watch in 2021 Part 3 – Mish Schneider

Mish Schneider concludes her three part series on her 2021 outlook by recapping her first two articles, then she outlines the final themes and stocks she'll be closely watching this year.

04 Jan 2021
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now