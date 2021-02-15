Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Updates

Should Investors Watch Bumble Stock, Or Take A Step Back?

15 Feb 2021, 10:15GMT

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is a great story with (hopefully) a happy ending:

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

Whitney Wolfe Herd joins Tinder in 2012 and is largely responsible for its growth. She leaves in 2014, suing them for sexual harassment. She then creates Tinder’s biggest rival with a dating app designed for women. This company then IPOs with a valuation of $7.7 billion, making Herd the youngest-ever female founder to take a U.S. company public at just 31.

 

Time for a breather…

There’s a lot of excitement behind this stock, and with good reason:

  • Annual revenue has grown from $100 million in 2017 to $417 million in the first 9 months of 2020.
  • Its recent confirmation as the sole owner of Badoo should add at least $200 million in annual revenue.
  • Its combined businesses boast 2.4 million paying users as of 2020, and more than 40 million total monthly active users.  

But there are also some concerns such as its net loss of $117 million in 2020, and the fact that it is in direct competition with the far larger Match Group, which dominates the dating business (see graph below) and is profitable.

Here at MyWallSt, we don’t add stocks to our portfolio until they have released at least 2 quarterly earnings reports. Here’s why: 

  • It allows hype-driven volatility to die down.
  • Gives investors a chance to see for themselves how the company is performing financially.
  • Allows the company to adjust to public life and the scrutiny that entails.

Investors today should bear in mind these points when considering an IPO investment instead of rushing quickly in. After all, if you believe it’s a great long-term buy, then waiting 6 months is very little in the grand scheme of things, and may even allow a cheaper entry point.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Emerging Sector

Which are the emerging market ETFs and stocks to watch?

Emerging markets have seen significant interest so far in 2021. We break down the stocks and ETFs analysts are most bullish about.

12 Feb 2021
Columnists

Could airline stocks be a buy in 2021?

Market Outlook

Howard Lindzon, Mish Schneider and Joe Kunkle reveal the trends they’re watching in 2021

Updates

Why Did Microsoft Try To Buy Pinterest?

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Future of work: 9 software stocks to watch

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Trading ETFs

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Why Did Microsoft Try To Buy Pinterest?

According to a report, the software giant tried to buy Pinterest which would have been Microsoft’s largest acquisition to date.

12 Feb 2021

IPO Watch

Kuaishou’s IPO: Things to watch

Kuaishou’s IPO was the biggest tech listing since Uber’s in 2019. Could there be an even bigger China tech IPO on the cards this year?

11 Feb 2021

Updates

Investors Ignore Twitter’s Low User Growth As Ad Sales Surge In Earnings

Twitter posted strong earnings yesterday as its advertisement business rebounds after the pandemic-fueled slump.

11 Feb 2021

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now