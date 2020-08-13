Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

13 Aug 2020, 15:25 GMT

Russ Mould, investment director at investment platform and stockbroker service AJ Bell, has been at the forefront of the firm’s strategic thinking for seven years. Prior to this, Mould spent almost a decade at Shares Magazine, becoming editor in 2008.

Throughout his career in investment, which includes roles such as managing director at UBS Investment Bank and fund manager at Scottish Equitable, Mould has witnessed first-hand the shifting dynamics of the markets. He told Opto Sessions that we could be on the precipice of a huge shift.

“I think there’s got to be a chance [of a new market cycle] just because what’s happening in the background at the moment is highly unusual, at least in modern investing times,” Mould said, considering the coronavirus pandemic and policy response.

“Given that the dramatic background, you could see something different emerge just because what we’re seeing is very unusual,” he stated, pointing to the possibility of inflation. This, he said this, “would potentially be a massive game changer”.

“I think there’s got to be a chance [of a new market cycle] just because what’s happening in the background at the moment is highly unusual, at least in modern investing times”

If this happens, Mould suggested, “it will be a phenomenal change”. He explained that “everything that we’ve seen [in the past three decades] has effectively been disinflation and interest rates going lower. That has favoured growth stocks, it’s favoured, to a degree, pricing power stocks, it has obviously hugely favoured bonds, but it’s generally given an awful lot of asset classes a lift.”

If there were to be inflation, he said this could “lead to a preference for cyclicals relative to value — relative to growth — because if there’s lots of inflation then there’s potentially lots of growth just laying around in the street at much lower multiples”.

As you wouldn’t have to pay huge multiples to access growth stocks, Mould explained that this would favour real assets, commodities and precious metals, while also doing “absolutely no good for bonds or cash at all”.

 

For more on Mould’s outlook, and for potential market opportunities that might entail, listen to the full episode, here.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Is Luckin Coffee's share price a bargain or dead weight?

Following one of the biggest accounting scandals in history, Luckin Coffee's share price is down a huge 94% this year. We weigh up the pros and cons for investors.

13 Aug 2020
Earnings

Could JD.com's share price rise 650% on Q2 earnings?
Updates

What Does A Stock Split Mean For Tesla Investors?
Updates

Can Aston Martin's share price drive higher?

