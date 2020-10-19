Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Tricks

Peter Brandt charts his success

Written by

19 Oct 2020, 10:00 GMT

Peter Brandt is a trader renowned for his charting capabilities. A classical chartist and author of detailed books on the subject and his  book, Trading Commodity Futures with Classical Chart Patterns, is a favourite in the trading community. Brandt is also the founder and CEO of Factor, a proprietary trading firm that produces research for large institutional clients.

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Brandt answers Opto’s quick fire questions and reveals some of the factors that make him tick.

 

What would you consider to be your edge in trading?

Persistence, discipline, patience and being detached.

 

What’s your top tip for newbie traders?

Get your expectations right. You have to have expectations which are real world and that can help guide you.

 

What’s your favourite book, non-finance or otherwise?

I love Jack Schwager’s Market Wizards series. I think it presents top line thinking of very smart people. It’s not a how to and doesn't tell you what to buy, but shares how some very successful traders think. To that degree, it's wonderful education.

 

Who do you go to for market insights?

I go to the charts.

 

What’s your top tip to keep calm in stressful situations?

I think it's important to remember to trade to live and not live to trade, as there are other things in life. Trading is captivating, but it’s not the real world. There's a whole real world out there that involves other people. We can lose that sense when our entire world is on a chart, on a screen, with prices blinking.

 

To hear more about what Brandt think’s matters when it comes to trading, listen to the full episode here.

 

 

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
iHeart Radio
Stitcher
CastBox

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Stock Deconstruction

How is digital transformation lifting Nike’s share price?

The athletic giant has seen booming online sales as it shifts its business to online, boosting investor confidence in Nike’s share price.

16 Oct 2020
Updates

How Important Is Twilio’s Acquisition Of Segment?
Stock Deconstruction

Does Overstock’s share price have any upside left?
Updates

What Is A Better Investment Right Now: Workday Or Oracle?

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Tricks

What gives 50 Pips his edge?

Renowned technical trader 50 Pips re-joins Opto Sessions to explore where he gets his trading advantage.

08 Oct 2020
Columnists

How market signals determine the options flow worth following

Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of OptionsHawk, explores how his firm finds opportunities by analysing the options market.

08 Oct 2020
Tricks

4 Historic Stock Market Crashes

07 Oct 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now