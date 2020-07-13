Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Podcast/Book

Opto Sessions: JC Parets’ no-nonsense approach to the markets

13 Jul 2020, 16:20 GMT

Juan Carlos Parets — also known as JC Parets — is the founder and chief market strategist at All Star Charts, a technical analysis research platform that he launched in 2010 in New York.

Over the years, JC Parets has built a massive following for his no-nonsense approach to the markets. His motto is a good example of his straightforward attitude to investing: “it’s not about being right, it’s about making money”.

Looking at the share price performance of the S&P 500 so far this year, Parets thinks that there is currently more market breadth expansion than there has been in the last 30 years. This, he says, makes it a great time to buy.

Despite the market downturn in March, the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 continuing to soar.

“New all-time highs, they're just not something we see in downtrends,” Parets told Opto. He explained outperformance is stemming from stocks in the Dow Jones Internet Index, the biotechnology index, the internet retail index and social media space.

 

For more on Parets’ gain-making techniques and strategies, listen here.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Parets does expect more pullbacks like those experienced in June, but he’s not perturbed.

“What we like to do is look to see what the relative strength looks like and what areas as showing the most resiliency when the rest of the market is under pressure,” Parets explained.

“For me, if we can focus less on the indexes and more on the individual components that are doing well, I think that will be advantageous in the coming month.

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Written by

Latest from OPTO

Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Michele Schneider, co-founder of Marketgauge.com at which she is also the director of trading research and education, considers how investors can position themselves amid a diverging market.

06 Aug 2020

Stock Watch

Why Apple’s Stock Split Truly Shocked Shareholders

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

