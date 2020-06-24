Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 66% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Millennial investors are turning tactical

Millennial investors are turning tactical

24 Jun 2020, 18:40GMT

Millennials have come of age. As those born between 1981 and 1996 enter their peak spending age, where and how they invest is looking quite different to previous generations.

According to a 2019 survey of 2,000 millennials by Ally Financial, 85% are already investing in the markets, with 85% of those netting an average $2,527.

Low barriers to entry have made it possible for young investors to gain access to the market, which has coincided with a surge in demand across online trading platforms such as Robinhood, eToro and Raging Bull.

85%

of millennials are investing in the markets

 

Even throughout the current coronavirus pandemic downturn, there’s been a rush to trade on these platforms. Wealthsimple, for example, noted a 54% increase in new users through March. It has been adding more at a weekly rate of 7,000, over half of which are aged 34 or under, CNBC reports.

Frank Lietke, senior director of Ally Invest, a trading platform specifically catering to younger investors, found that millennials made up 70% of equity trades that were buys between 24 March and 24 April. “Millennials are a bigger share of the pie in terms of total accounts,” Lietke told Cheddar.

CMC Markets’ own proprietary data also confirms a decline in trading across older demographics in the first four months of the year, whereas the number of trades conducted by millennials has risen 5.9% between the start of the year and April.

5.9%

Rise in the number of trades conducted by millennials on the CMC Markets platform between start of the year and April

 

Fearless millennials buy the dip TD Ameritrade, another online broker, also noted a significant rise in equity purchases in the last two weeks of March.

“It was like somebody pulled the plug and said: time to buy, these stocks are just so low,” JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade, told Bloomberg.

Indeed, in the first half of March, the S&P 500 had fallen more than 19%, during which time the firm reported that trading had hit a seven-year low.

The timing of the uptick suggests that millennials took a strategic entry point, targeting companies with large cash flows and lower volatility. The other half settled on safer assets with less involvement, such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

As a result of their bullish calls, millennials’ reputation among investors has improved significantly. “There was a knock on millennials that they weren’t the brightest investors,” Barry Schwartz, chief investment officer at Baskin Wealth Management, told the Financial Post.

“Certainly, I learned a lesson that they had the foresight and the patience and a longer-term lens than we gave them credit for.”

For a generation that has witnessed financial crashes, it would have been safe to assume a healthy amount of hesitation but perhaps the fact that they’ve seen stock markets rise from the ashes before is the faith they’re buying into.

“I believe our generation has proven itself time and time again to be innovative, to be creative, to figure out how to make things work when dealt a bad hand” - Erin Lowry, a millennial investor & author

 

“I believe our generation has proven itself time and time again to be innovative, to be creative, to figure out how to make things work when dealt a bad hand,” Erin Lowry, a millennial investor and author of Broke Millennial: Stop Scraping By and Get Your Financial Life Together, told Cheddar.

“So I tend to think we’re going to come out of this not only okay but figure out how to make something better.”

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Why is Morgan Stanley bullish on the SoFi Technologies' stock?

Morgan Stanley says the newly listed fintech group is set for growth driven by revival in student loans, putting the SoFi stock at an inflection point.

22 Oct 2021
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Will Q3 ad spend hamper the Facebook share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation
  • saas

Is the UiPath share price on a growth journey?
  clean-energy
  • clean-energy

Private equity players are teaming up to write reporting standard for ESG

How can investors support cancer research with ETFs?
ETF TV
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

How can investors support cancer research with ETFs?

Hosts Debbie Fuhr and Margareta Hricova speak to Paul Kim, Simplify CEO and Victoria Wolodzko, senior vice president at Susan G. Komen, about supporting Breast Cancer research with ETFs in this week’s episode of ETF TV.

20 Oct 2021
Can the Invesco China Tech ETF rebound?
  • Fund Watch
  • china-tech
  • disruptive-innovation

Can the Invesco China Tech ETF rebound?

Concerns surrounding the Chinese government's regulatory crackdowns and wider economic struggles are dragging the ETF down.

18 Oct 2021
Is now a good time to be investing in Chinese innovation?
ETF TV
  • Fund Watch
  • china-tech

ETF TV

Is now a good time to be investing in Chinese innovation?

Hosts Debbie Fuhr and Margareta Hricova speak to Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares, as he discusses investing in China and Carbon allowances in this week’s episode of ETF TV.

14 Oct 2021

