Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Columnists

MICHAEL COVEL on trend following: avoid noise and focus on price

26 Nov 2018, 10:15GMT

View more

The concept of trend following trading is not predicated on fundamentals, prediction or staying glued to the news. The price action, the momentum, the supply and demand, those are what trend followers are trading in up and down markets. If any fundamental does have an impact, from a trend following point of view, it would be built into the price action. Bloomberg, CNBC, the brokers and their never-ending analysis – that stuff is pure entertainment.

For me, trend following is all about catching the middle of a big trend, whether it be over a long, short or medium term: it’s thinking about getting into any market while the price is going in one direction, and exiting as soon as it starts to turn the other way. No guessing or prediction. This is about following systematic rules for entry, exit and position sizing.

First, a momentum signal to get into a trend is decided on, and then that same signal is used to get out on the trend reversal, whether that’s a moving average or breakout; it’s simply about a trigger that shows the price is moving higher or lower, that determines whether to be long or short.

In trend following, nothing else should have an influence on trading: the indicator used should only be based on the price action, not some tip or breaking news on the famed finance channels or competing voices across Twitter.

“The indicator used should only be based on the price action not some tip or breaking news you hear on the famed finance channels”

Trend following aims to capture the middle, or the meat, of a market trend; up or down. Trend followers do not get in at the absolute bottom or get out at the absolute top. That means stocks, ETFs, options, bonds, currencies, futures, and commodities can be traded – as long as it’s via the price.

 

BIO
MICHAEL COVEL
Michael Covel is the author of Trend Following: How to Make a Fortune in Bull, Bear and Black Swan Markets and The Complete Turtletrader: How 23 Novice Investors Became Overnight Millionaires. He also created and hosts the ‘Trend Following Radio’ podcast.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

How does the future of ESG in Europe look?
  • Video
  • Industry Spotlight

ETF TV

How does the future of ESG in Europe look?
Columnist

Should investors buy into retail?

Industry Spotlight

Is the SPAC market heading for a crash?

Industry Spotlight

Can carmakers line up with lithium stocks to boost EV battery performance and sustainability?

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

Mish Schneider

Episode #55

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Mish Schneider talks stagflation, the commodity supercycle and Bitcoin

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Mish Schneider, director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, explores the commodity supercycle.

29 Mar 2021

Justin Onuekwusi

Episode #54

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Justin Onuekwusi’s multi-asset fund optimism

Justin Onuekwusi, head of retail multi-asset funds at Legal & General Investment Management, is optimistic about the future of multi-asset strategies.

26 Mar 2021

Adam Robinson

Episode #53

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

How Adam Robinson outsmarts the market, his views on systems and The Great Game

In this episode of Opto Sessions, industry legend Adam Robinson demystifies some of the elements of his philosophy that hedge funds hold in such high regard.

19 Mar 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Benzinga

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

MyWallSt

Opto

Pictet Asset Management

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar