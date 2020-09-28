Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Fund Watch

Major US tech listings boost the Renaissance IPO ETF to new heights

Written by

28 Sep 2020, 20:15 GMT

The Renaissance IPO ETF [IPO] has soared over 65% so far this year (through 25 September), boosted by the strong performance of newly listed tech firms during the coronavirus pandemic.

Renaissance Capital’s IPO ETF started the year at $31.60 on 2 January before slumping to a low of $21.56 on 18 March, as the virus’s impact on the economy and society shook markets. 

However, the subsequent market revival during the second quarter helped the ETF surge by a whopping 138% since its mid-March low to stand at $51.38 on 25 September. 

138%

Renaissance IPO ETF's climb since mid-March lows

 

Tech stocks drive gains in IPO ETF

As it stands, the Renaissance IPO ETF’s year to date total daily return is 65%. The fund also has net assets of $66.73m.

The IPO ETF, first launched in October 2013, gives investors exposure to companies that have recently completed an IPO and are listed on a US exchange. 

The fund is set up to track the Renaissance IPO Index, which is also designed by Renaissance Capital and holds the top 80% of public companies that have floated in the last two years based on market value.  

Sizable IPOs are added on a fast entry basis with the rest joining during scheduled quarterly reviews. Companies that have been public for two years are removed.

The Renaissance IPO ETF has 47 holdings as of 25 September. According to Yahoo Finance, its biggest weighting is in technology at 35.3%, healthcare at 19.3% and communication services at 16.9%.

Zoom Video Communications [ZM] is the top holding in the fund with a 11.6% weighting followed by ride-sharing group Uber Technologies [UBER] at 8.5%, cloud stock CrowdStrike [CRWD] at 6.5%, biotech firm Moderna [MRNA] at 6.1% and social media stock Pinterest [PINS].

ZM Chart by TradingView

Boosted by the rise in remote working during pandemic, Zoom’s share price was catapulted from $68.27 in early January to $496.50 on 25 September. Like Zoom, CrowdStrike and Uber also benefited from the work from home theme, rising 175% and 11%, respectively, in the same period. 

Moderna’s share price has also shot up so far this year, climbing from $19.23 on 2 January to $69.47 on 25 September. Meanwhile, Pinterest’s share price has grown from $18.80 to $39.90 in the same period. 

 

Tech floats flood Wall Street 

The Renaissance IPO ETF is also benefiting from a surge in new listings. The fund added new market debuts to its holdings earlier this year, including green waste management company GFL Environmental [GFL] and cloud-based operating system nCino [NCNO]. As of 25 September, while shares in GFL Environmental are up 22% since its debut, nCino’s shares are down 12% in comparison. 

The fund is also set to add the recently debuted cloud-based data warehousing platform Snowflake’s [SNOW] in its next quarterly listing. The stock priced its IPO at $120 share but opened at $245 on 16 September.

“A tidal wave of enterprise software companies are seeking to go public right after Labor Day,” wrote Bob Pisani of CNBC. “They all have the magic ingredient: strong revenue growth.”

The constant churn of exciting new holdings is a major driver of the IPO ETF but its other main characteristic of waving goodbye to those beyond two years could cause some concern for investors.

For example, the strongly performing Pinduoduo [PDD] was removed in its most recent review in September. Will its replacement perform just as well? Will a healthy roster of IPOs hold up in a recession and expected second virus wave? These are just a few of the headwinds investors will need to consider. 

“A tidal wave of enterprise software companies are seeking to go public right after Labor Day ... They all have the magic ingredient: strong revenue growth” - Bob Pisani of CNBC

 

Recent floats trade 70% above issue price

Kathleen Smith, Renaissance Capital’s co-founder and chairman, has a positive outlook. “Year to date, we’re ahead of last year after the shutdown,” she told CNBC’s ETF Edge. 

“We’re seeing an amazing turnaround, an amazing amount of issuance in the regular IPO market.”
According to Smith, 70% of all IPOs are trading above their issue price. She says IPOs are now attracting “momentum players” with investors chasing growth in a low interest rate environment.

According to ETF Trends, US listed IPOs have raised almost $95bn so far this year and with more listings ahead — Airbnb and DoorDash — that’s set to grow.

“There’s been more innovation in the last two years than in the last two decades,” Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE, told the Wall Street Journal. “There is a renaissance in the IPO market.”

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Micron’s share price: What to expect in Q4 earnings

September has seen investors become suddenly bullish on Micron’s share price. Will Q4 results provide more confidence in the stock?

28 Sep 2020
Earnings

Boohoo’s share price: What to expect in half-year results
Fund Watch

Ark Innovation (ARKK): The ETF you need to know about
Market Outlook

The U.S Transportation Sector Emerges as New Leader, by Mish Schneider

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Fund Watch

Ark Innovation (ARKK): The ETF you need to know about

The Ark Innovation (ARKK) ETF has become synonymous with disruptive growth stocks, and its recent performance has made it the most watched fund on the market.

28 Sep 2020
Market Outlook

The U.S Transportation Sector Emerges as New Leader, by Mish Schneider

With so much at stake in the U.S. - upcoming contentious elections, an open Supreme Court seat, another round of stimulus and relief bills, and an exhausted but still active Fed - Mish Schneider identifies one shining sector that could prove key to where the market goes from here.

28 Sep 2020
Market Outlook

How are retail traders influencing the stock market in 2020?

During recent months, more individual traders have been playing the markets. What impact are they having?

23 Sep 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now