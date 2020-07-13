Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Tricks of the trade

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

Learn how to:

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Updates

Lloyds’ share price: what Horta-Osório's successor will have to do

13 Jul 2020, 14:25 GMT

António Horta-Osório, Lloyds’ [LLOY] talismanic CEO, has announced that he will step down next year after a decade at the helm — news which is likely to impact Lloyds’ share price. 

Since Horta-Osório’s appointment in 2011, Lloyds’ share price has weathered the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Brexit and the coronavirus outbreak. While it seems unlikely his successor will face such an unprecedented run of events, nothing is certain in these unpredictable times.

What is certain, though, is that Lloyds has become a more efficient, profitable business under Horta-Osório. In many ways, he is leaving an easier task for his successor than he faced when he took on the role.

It is also true, however, that Lloyds’ share price dropped substantially during Horta-Osório's reign. The impact of macroeconomic factors beyond the CEO’s control should not be ignored here, but the bank’s lack of diversification also contributed to the decrease. 

So, what shape has Horta-Osório left the bank in, and what does the next CEO need to do?

 

LLOY Chart by TradingView

 

Horta-Osório and Lloyds’ share price

Horta-Osó rio earned acclaim for getting the bank through the financial crisis, cutting costs and shoring up profits. Yet over the course of his tenure, Lloyds’ share price has more than halved.

As a reflection of the UK economy, the bank is vulnerable to headwinds outside of its control. Whether that's political turmoil or disparaging economic data, it all takes an effect on Lloyds’ share price. Given that the UK is now facing an unprecedented recession, it is no surprise that Lloyds’ share price has failed to rally this year. 

That said, Horta-Osório's reign has also seen several own-goals that have hit Lloyds’ share price. These include the PPI scandal, which saw the bank forced to pay out £4.3 billion in 2019, or around half of full-year profits.

£4.3billion

Amount Lloyds paid out in 2019 on PPI

  

Still, Horta-Osório’s initiatives to streamline the bank could mean his successor is in for an easier time.

“In very trying circumstances he has created a strong and secure bank,” Lansdowne Partners’ Peter Davies told the Financial Times. “Unfortunately, markets may not reward this during his tenure, but . . . I suspect his creation of true value will be very evident in a few years’ time.”

“Unfortunately, markets may not reward this during his tenure, but . . . I suspect his creation of true value will be very evident in a few years’ time” - Lansdowne Partners’ Peter Davies

 

Will a move to wealth management help Lloyds’ share price?

The major criticism of Horta-Osório’s time at the top is Lloyds’ lack of diversification, which is perhaps most notable in its wealth management services. In an environment of ultra-low interest rates, this is hitting Lloyds’s share price and costing the bank. As the FT points out, each 0.25 percentage point the Bank of England slashes from rates wipes £150 million from Lloyds’ yearly net interest income.

All this is set to change in Lloyds’ next strategy update due this summer, though. Expectations are that the bank will expand its wealth and insurance divisions, which largely fall under the Scottish Widows umbrella. In 2019 this area saw £1.1 billion in profit, largely unaffected by changes to interest rates, so the move could bring good things for Lloyds’ share price.

Lloyds has also partnered with Schroders to launch Schroders Personal Wealth, a new financial planning business. Considering the size of Lloyds’ existing customer base, this represents a major new player on the market.

Should Horta-Osório’s successor skillfully manage this transition while keeping their eye on the bank’s fundamentals, Lloyds’ share price could see gains over the long-term.

 

Market Cap£21.765bn
PE ratio (TTM)13.37
EPS (TTM)2.30
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY)-35.1%

Lloyds share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 13 July 2020

 

Who could be Lloyds’ next CEO?

Vim Maru, Lloyds’ head of retail banking, is the favourite to replace Horta-Osório. Maru followed Horta-Osório to Lloyds from Santander and would ensure a smooth execution of his predecessor’s strategy. From outside Lloyds, the FT suggests that Alison Brittain could be in with a shot. Brittain is a former Lloyds’ executive with substantial M&A experience, which could be valuable if Lloyds seeks to expand its activities.

And what’s next for Horta-Osório? While last week's announcement was styled as a retirement, expectations are that he’ll take a new role at a major European bank.

 

What do the analysts think?

Of the analysts tracking the stock on the FT, Lloyds’ share price has an average 40p target. Hitting this would see a 31.3% upside on the current price. Of those offering recommendations, the majority rate Lloyds as Outperform.

Whoever inherits the hot seat will undoubtedly have quite a challenge. Already, unofficial economic data has suggested the pace of recovery is likely to be slow. Then there is the looming challenge of Brexit to contend with. These are just two of the factors that will dog Lloyds’ share price in the short-term.

That said, if the new CEO can diversify the bank’s income streams, then Lloyds’ share price could finally break out of its slump over the next few years.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Michele Schneider, co-founder of Marketgauge.com at which she is also the director of trading research and education, considers how investors can position themselves amid a diverging market.

06 Aug 2020

Stock Watch

Why Apple’s Stock Split Truly Shocked Shareholders

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Fastly’s share price has seen phenomenal growth so far this year. Will Q2 results see the stock climb even higher?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Will second-quarter results help GoPro's share price soar, or is the camera-maker in for another bruising quarter?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

Will earnings help Uber’s share price to keep accelerating?

Although Uber’s share price suffered a muted performance in past weeks, it has sped up ahead of its second-quarter earnings.

05 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.