Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Updates
  • china tech
  • electric vehicles

Is XPeng’s share price overvalued?

25 Feb 2021, 16:40GMT

View more

  • china tech
  • electric vehicles

Electric vehicle maker XPeng's [XPEV] share price is attracting a fair amount of debate as to whether or not it is overvalued. On the one hand, the Guangzhou-based manufacturer has a $27.101bn market cap, a number far ahead of the $2.13bn worth of revenue the firm is forecasted to bring in this year. On the other hand, last quarter was a record-breaker in terms of deliveries, with its P7 sedan seeing brisk sales and suggesting XPeng is still in growth mode.

Is sales growth enough to keep XPeng's share price humming along? Some analysts predict it could be about to come off the road.

$2.13billion

Estimated revenue XPeng is forecasted to generate this year

  

What's happening with XPeng's share price? 

XPeng's share price is down just over 11% this year, trading at circa $38 a share. This is a turnaround from the gains seen at the start of the year, when XPeng's share price touched $57 a share at one point in mid-January.

Since then, the brakes have been applied to not only XPeng's share price performance, but other EV manufacturers’ too. Since 9 February, XPeng’s share price has dropped circa 14%, while rival Nio's [NIO] share price has fallen over 9%, as investors fear a potential hike in US interest rates.

 

Why delivery numbers are key

Fuelling XPeng's share price performance had been blockbuster EV deliveries. In the fourth quarter, XPeng delivered 12,964 electric vehicles, a 303% increase on the same period last year, including a monster monthly delivery of 5,700 vehicles in December. That strong performance continued into the new year, with XPeng delivering a record 6,015 EV deliveries in January, up 470% on the same period last year.

Ben Mahaney at smarteranalyst.com, writes that what makes the fourth-quarter numbers interesting is that XPeng shipped another 200 vehicles to Europe.

"The market knows a Chinese manufacturer will face restricted competition in China, but the big opportunity could be sales outside of China while using manufacturing assets in the home country to produce a cheaper EV."

“The market knows a Chinese manufacturer will face restricted competition in China, but the big opportunity could be sales outside of China while using manufacturing assets in the home country to produce a cheaper EV” - Ben Mahaney

 

Mahaney notes that Germany, France, UK and Norway all topped 100,000 EV sales in 2020, and that XPeng is “just scratching the surface” in terms of demand from Europe. If XPeng can break Europe, then the delivery numbers could continue their upward trajectory.

 

Are we in the middle of an EV bubble?

Bears of Wall Street, writing on Seeking Alpha, says it's safe to say we are in the middle of an “EV bubble”. Along with XPeng's toppy valuation, rival Nio has a $79bn market cap and Li Auto [LI] is valued at circa $24.99bn.

However, Bears of Wall Street thinks that XPeng is in the middle of a growth phase. If deliveries can keep growing, then it could become another Tesla [TSLA] — even if XPeng's share price is technically overvalued on a fundamental basis.

"The reality is that XPeng is in its growth phase, so the market doesn't really care that the company is not going to be profitable anytime soon or that it trades at a significant premium. As long as XPeng continues to increase its deliveries and expand capacity, then it has all the chances to appreciate in the same way that Tesla appreciated in recent years," writes Bears of Wall Street.

The growth phase is backed up by total deliveries of 27,041 units in 2020, a 112% increase on the previous year.

“The reality is that XPeng is in its growth phase, so the market doesn't really care that the company is not going to be profitable anytime soon or that it trades at a significant premium. As long as XPeng continues to increase its deliveries and expand capacity, then it has all the chances to appreciate in the same way that Tesla appreciated in recent years” - Bears of Wall Street

 

Where next for XPeng's share price?

January's record-breaking deliveries are a good sign XPeng is able to keep momentum up. A fuller picture will emerge in March, when the EV manufacturer next updates the market.

In its last set of quarterly results, the EV manufacturer delivered a $0.33 loss per share, well wide of the expected $0.17 loss per share. For the fourth quarter, expectations are for a $0.15 loss.

For now, then, the frenzy around EV stocks doesn't show much sign of abating.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Jesse Felder

Episode #49

  • Podcast
  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions

Jesse Felder on the value of research

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Jesse Felder, founder of The Felder Report, reminds us of the value of research in today’s passive investing filled markets.

25 Feb 2021
Columnists

Why averages matter when it comes to investing

Podcast/Book

Trader tales: Stephen Clapham’s The Smart Money Method

Updates

Square Payment Volume Disappoints Amid Further Bitcoin Investment

Featured

Most popular

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Future of work: 9 software stocks to watch

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Trading ETFs

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Square Payment Volume Disappoints Amid Further Bitcoin Investment

Square’s earnings showed robust growth, but the payment solution provider’s shares fell as its gross payment volumes missed estimates.

25 Feb 2021

IPO Watch

Pegasus SPAC set to take European finance firms public

Bernard Arnault and Jean-Pierre Mustier are leading the launch of the financially focused Pegasus SPAC, which will list in Amsterdam, Europe’s new SPAC hotspot.

24 Feb 2021

Earnings

Has Virgin Galactic’s share price got space to grow?

With Q4 earnings results due, will Virgin Galactic’s share price blast off or remain grounded?

24 Feb 2021

Featured

Most popular

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now