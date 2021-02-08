Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Columnists

Mish Schneider Is transportation heading in the right direction?

08 Feb 2021, 13:00GMT

The transportation sector has had a turbulent 2020, and early optimism this year has all but vanished already. Mish Schneider explains what the most recent signs could mean.

The transportation sector (see the iShares Transportation Average ETF [IYT]) has entered back into a bullish phase.

A bullish phase is when the price is over the 50-day moving average (50-DMA), and the 50-DMA is over the 200-DMA.

 

 

IYT is now back in line with the rest of its economic family members who, as whole, give a clear way to see market direction.

Here is a quick rundown of where the other Family members sit.

Grandad Russell 2000 [IWM] made all-time highs.

Granny Retail [XRT] is now consolidating after going through some wild swings created by stocks like GameStop [GME] and other popular Reddit picks.

Prodigal Son Regional Banks [KRE] is sitting at monthly highs with resistance to clear at $59.86.

Big Brother Biotech [IBB] made new all-time highs.

Sister Semiconductors [SMH] sits in the middle with highs at $246 and support at $223.72.

Each member was specifically chosen to show a different but essential piece of the market. But, knowing what to watch is 10 times more useful when paired with a basic guiding tool.

That is where the simple moving averages come in.

Right now is a perfect bullish situation with all the family members sitting above their 50-DMAs. Even though IYT triggered a warning when it broke its 50-DMA, it soon recovered.

The main point is to watch if members are moving together or breaking off into their own direction based on their price relative to their moving averages.

This is not only useful for key sectors, but also useful when viewing specific stocks. You can easily see strength or weakness by what phase a security is in.

Circling back to the transportation sector and its recent turn back to bullish, this becomes a focal point for whether or not this rally sustains.

IYT, simply put, must hold its 50-DMA or bullish phase to keep the market strong.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Fund Watch

ARK fund watch: Is EV at the forefront of disruptive innovation?

The electric vehicle sector is one of the key disruptive innovation trends picked out by ARK’s Big Ideas 2021 report, and the investment fund is bullish about its prospects.

08 Feb 2021
Industry Spotlight

Will robotics take over the world?

Industry Spotlight

Will renewables power precious metals in 2021?

Fund Watch

Should I Watch ARK’s Innovation ETF Following A Record-Breaking 2020?

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Future of work: 9 software stocks to watch

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Trading ETFs

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Columnists

How does the Outdoor Living & Recreation theme present opportunities?

A shift in expenditure has helped buoy the Outdoor Living & Recreation theme, according to Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of Options Hawk.

05 Feb 2021

Tricks

Rob Koyfman on learning from your mistakes

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Rob Koyfman, the founder and CEO of data and analytics platform Koyfin, considers some important lessons from the past.

04 Feb 2021

Columnists

Can big tech deliver big gains?

Stock market expert Mish Schneider considers whether big tech stocks are too saturated to see further upside.

04 Feb 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now