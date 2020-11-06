Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Market Outlook

Is there any value left in value stocks?

Written by

06 Nov 2020, 16:50 GMT

The glamour of growth stocks appeared to wane in October, causing nervousness among investors. Could there be a shift to value investing underway and will it provide investors with the bargains they’re looking for?

While the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF [IWD] fell 1.1% in October, the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s [IWF] larger decline of 3.3% in the same period revealed a shift in sentiment.

Earlier this year, lockdown measures had boosted the demand for online services, leading to explosive revenue and sales numbers. The improved business outlook for e-commerce pushed share prices higher and higher with some companies becoming extremely overvalued. For example, Zoom Video Communications’ [ZM] market value at its 52-week high of $588.84 was an eye-watering $161.65bn on 19 October. Its PE ratio was 607.72 on 3 November.

$161.65billion

Zoom's market valuation at its 52-week high

  

The tech rout in early September did see the share prices of many big-name companies slide as the market corrected itself. While some stocks, like Paypal [PYPL] and Square [SQ], powered on to reach all-time highs in October, others such as Apple [AAPL] and Tesla [TSLA] wobbled and failed to maintain momentum. 

The pullback had opened up an opportunity for investors to buy into attractive tech and e-commerce companies at beaten-down prices. However, given ongoing volatility — as well as economic and political uncertainty — such growth stocks might not deliver the best returns. Instead, investors may turn their attention to value stocks. 

 

Value stocks to watch

Pharmacy chain CVS Health’s [CVS] share price was down 17.4% in the year-to-date (through 3 November) and up 14.2% from its 52-week low recorded in March. For the three months to the end of June, the company posted revenue of $65.3bn, up 3% year-over-year. It posted a positive EPS surprise of 36.7% — Zacks Equity Research data shows that it has had a stellar track record of beating quarterly EPS expectations over the last four quarters.

Despite the healthy financials and strong earnings streak, CVS Health doesn’t seem an overly popular stock and could be considered a bargain given its PE ratio of 9.76 as of 3 November. 

Other pharmaceutical stocks, including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries [TEVA], have been picked out as stocks that value seekers could consider adding to their portfolio. 

US supermarket chain Kroger [KR] is also considered to be a value stock on sale right now. Kroger’s share price was up 14.7% year-to-date (through 3 November) and up 19.7% from its March market sell-off low. For the three months to 15 August, it posted revenue of $30.5bn, compared to the $28.2bn from the same period last year. Kroger smashed second-quarter earnings expectations of $0.51 after it reported earnings of $0.73, according to Zacks.

$30.5billion

Kroger's Q2 revenue

  

Kroger’s PE ratio of 9.90 as of 3 November makes the stock a bargain when compared to other retailers like Costco [COST] and Walmart [WMT], which have PE ratios of 41.97 and 22.87, respectively.

 

Where to find value?

There are plenty more cheap stocks in often overlooked and unfashionable industries, but value investing has been hammered in recent months.

In fact, value investing could be in the midst of its worst run in at least two centuries, according to the Financial Times. Value stocks had been left behind by the big tech names, which have flourished with so many people working from home, according to the report.

It’s a view echoed by Andrew Lapthorne, head of quantitative equity research at Société Générale. In a note to clients reported by MarketWatch, he suggested that value performance was at its worst in over 100 years, not because of value stocks themselves but because of the performance of the broader market. “[The] biggest negative impact is through an extreme de-rating of value stocks at a time when their economic performance was broadly in line with history and the market overall,” he wrote. 

“[The] biggest negative impact is through an extreme de-rating of value stocks at a time when their economic performance was broadly in line with history and the market overall” - Andrew Lapthorne

 

Inigo Fraser-Jenkins, co-head of portfolio strategy at Alliance Bernstein, wrote in a blog post at the end of September that low inflation has compounded the pandemic-induced misery that value stocks have been enduring. 

“Perhaps the easiest case to make is for ‘undervalued’, as opposed to simply being low-multiple, industrial and consumer cyclicals. These names may derive support from a longer-term recovery in inflation expectations. Thus, an eventual recovery means that investors can take a value position in select sub-sectors, including airlines and hotels,” he said. 

Jade Coysh, fund research analyst at Quilter Cheviot Investment Management, agrees that traditional value companies, especially those in cyclicals like finance and energy, have been hurt by the surge in tech stocks, according to Interactive Investor.

“Perhaps the easiest case to make is for ‘undervalued’, as opposed to simply being low-multiple, industrial and consumer cyclicals. These names may derive support from a longer-term recovery in inflation expectations. Thus, an eventual recovery means that investors can take a value position in select sub-sectors, including airlines and hotels” - Inigo Fraser-Jenkins

 

She sees more value coming back into value stocks and, although she doesn’t put a timeframe on it, she warns that it’s likely to happen quickly once it begins. “I’m not someone who thinks that value is dead, but I think it will just take a little bit longer for it to turn around,” Coysh said. 

So, is there still value in value stocks? The evidence and the experts seem to suggest there is but, as ever, there is no guarantee these stocks have bottomed out yet.  

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Nikola’s share price needs to regain some lost energy

After soaring high in the summer, Nikola’s share price has steered off course. Will third-quarter earnings help to steady the stock?

06 Nov 2020
Market Outlook

Could A Split Government Be Good News For Software Investors?
Updates

SoftBank’s share price reacts to reversal of fortunes
Tricks

Inside the mind with Morgan Housel
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Market Outlook

Could A Split Government Be Good News For Software Investors?

Despite ongoing uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Presidential Election, a potentially split government could be a software stocks dream.

06 Nov 2020
Market Outlook

The shorts that shocked the markets

The high risk but potential for huge rewards in short selling have long imbued the practice with an air of mystery. We’ve identified some of the biggest short-selling wins, and hardest losses, of the twenty-first century.

03 Nov 2020
Stock Watch

3 Stocks Poised To Pop After Election Day

These three stocks that could be poised to pop after US election day share three key things in common.

03 Nov 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now