Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates

Is the Lloyds share price a pure income play, or can it be traded?

Is the Lloyds share price a pure income play, or can it be traded?

02 Jul 2019, 18:55GMT

At a time when Brexit weighs on the FTSE’s financial services stocks and European banks seem incapable of offering decent returns for shareholders, Lloyds Banking Group's [LLOY] share price stands out as an exception. With a forward dividend yield of 5.66% and a payout ratio close to 96%, the stock's current return performance has few equals not only among sector peers, but FTSE 100 ones too.

Based on the past three years, the share price has a remarkably low monthly beta (the measure of a stock’s volatility relative to that of the wider market) of 0.48, meaning Lloyds shares have fluctuated far less than most equities. Taken together, all these factors at first glance make owning Lloyds more suited to an income portfolio than a short-horizon trading strategy. But is there room for both plays?

LLOY Chart by TradingView

 

More rewarding stock than its peers

Every major UK bank currently has to contend with the same set of macro challenges: an unclear direction for base rates, the end of liquidity stimulus programmes at the Bank of England, competitive pricing pressure and, of course, a customer base wary of taking on debt ahead of Brexit.

While Lloyds is not immune, the general picture emerging from analysts is that its idiosyncrasies may provide more resilience than its competitors. In late May, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said they expected a £2bn impact on Lloyds’s revenues between 2018 and 2021, as heated competition in residential mortgages puts pressure on pricing. But last month, RBC Capital Markets wrote that mortgage rates across the board will eventually “converge with Lloyds, leading to more stable margin but perhaps better growth as the market normalises”.

£2bn

BofAML's predicted impact of mortgage pricing pressure on Lloyds' revenues between 2018 and 2021 

Also in June, Morgan Stanley reiterated Lloyds as its top pick among UK banking stocks, thanks to a “compelling” valuation. Lloyds was trading at just over 10 times earnings for the past 12 months, higher than Barclays’s [BARC] 7.9 but well below RBS’s [RBS] 17.8. Adding to the stock’s attractiveness, its share price is just 0.83 of book value, compared to an average of 3.0 for the industry.

 

What will it take to move shares?

Lloyds’ share price closed at a high of 66.57p in late April – a level it last touched in May 2018. Since then, the stock has slowly but inexorably fallen, closing around the 60p mark last week. So, while the regular dividend stream can make it a keeper in the eyes of value investors, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to trade on the stock’s movement if taking the long view.

 

Market cap £40.78bn
PE ratio (TTM) 10.48
EPS (TTM) 5.50
Return on equity (TTM) 9.00%

Lloyds share price vitals, Yahoo finance, 02 July 2019

 

More volatility could be in store. According to a June report by UK-based company Irithmics – which uses artificial intelligence to forecast stock movements – institutional investors may soon develop an appetite to short stock or cash in before the share price falls further. The stock’s vulnerability to potential “systemic selling or shorting” was “very low” through the first three months of the year – the lowest grade on Irithmics’s scale. But the threat level has been steadily rising, until it hit the highest level in May before falling down one notch to “high” last month.

According to Irithmics, that doesn’t mean the stock is being shorted or sold off right now, but it does indicate there is a high probability traders may soon decide to adopt either tactic as they sense a coming drop in price. Whether the forecast turns accurate or not, shifting stock-picker sentiment may bring some action to a name on the stock market that, in uncertain times for British Plc, has been as subdued as the FTSE gets.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

How has Made.com’s share price performed post-IPO?
  • Updates

How has Made.com’s share price performed post-IPO?

Made.com’s IPO underwhelmed in June, missing its predicted valuation. But is the negativity justified?

23 Jun 2021

  • IPO Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Will a Polestar IPO be good business for Volvo?
  • Market Outlook
  • Video
  • disruptive-innovation

ETF TV

What’s driving ETF demand in Brazil?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Nike’s share price just do it?

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

How has Made.com’s share price performed post-IPO?
  • Updates

How has Made.com’s share price performed post-IPO?

Made.com’s IPO underwhelmed in June, missing its predicted valuation. But is the negativity justified?

23 Jun 2021

Will a Polestar IPO be good business for Volvo?
  • IPO Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

Will a Polestar IPO be good business for Volvo?

We look at the prospects of a Polestar IPO and how owner Volvo is expanding its electric vehicle capabilities.

23 Jun 2021

Can Nike’s share price just do it?
  • Earnings
  • disruptive-innovation

Can Nike’s share price just do it?

The iconic sneaker brand had a sterling pandemic performance, but is now flagging – so can the Nike share price last the distance?

23 Jun 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar