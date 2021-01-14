Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Stock Deconstruction

Is NIO Really Worth A $100 Billion Valuation?

Written by

14 Jan 2021, 10:15 GMT

Last week, NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares soared by more than 15% as investors eagerly awaited its annual NIO Day event that was held last Saturday. At time of writing, the company’s market cap has reached an outstanding $97 billion, which is almost as much as Ford and General Motors combined. 

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing Is for Everyone. We Show You How to Succeed.

 

NIO’s growth

No one can argue that NIO is growing extremely fast. The company’s revenue is set to double to about $5 billion this year as deliveries are fulfilled quicker than ever. In addition, NIO also delivered 7,000 cars in December and 43,728 in 2020 overall. The company is benefiting greatly from China’s low-cost manufacturing and ecosystem of battery and auto part suppliers. 

What’s very important for investors to know about NIO is that its addressable market is expanding rapidly. China has a population of over 1.4 billion and the government has announced a new policy which states that 50% of all new vehicle sales must be “new-energy” units by 2035 and the other half must be hybrids, which will further stimulate NIO’s growth. 

NIO has also been innovating in two key areas — battery technology and self-driving software — which has been a significant driving force behind its share price recently. However, battery production is not likely to make NIO stand out as its rivals can easily replicate this, especially as the country’s EV policy encourages battery swapping. However, the company does have an edge in self-driving technology due to its quality of software, and the amount of data it holds to improve algorithms. 

 

NIO’s high valuation 

NIO may be growing very fast, but its valuation is looking a little rich. Currently it is trading at 18x its consensus 2021 revenues, meaning that it is valued similarly to its competitor, Tesla. However, experts believe that Tesla is more deserving of such a valuation due to its stronger software and self-driving capabilities. NIO’s growth rates might be higher than Tesla’s, but this is due to its smaller size, and it is also a riskier investment due to the intense competition in the EV market in China where there are over 400 manufacturers.

 

NIO faces two main challenges: 

Firstly, Tesla is planning to launch its Model Y SUV which was made in China and will reportedly be  cheaper than NIO’s SUV ES6. NIO will find it hard to compete with Tesla’s brand image and software features. However, NIO’s advantage here is that it is a home-grown company in China and the Chinese government is very wary of foreign companies like Tesla and will always favor local firms.

Secondly, competition in China is fierce in the EV space as the country accounts for over 50% of global EV deliveries. Xpeng is another relatively young Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer that has recently gained attention from investors. NIO’s revenues are set to increase by 95% in 2021, whereas Xpeng’s revenue is expected to grow by about 120%. Xpeng has the potential to capture investors looking to invest in a Chinese-owned EV maker with a slightly lower share price and the potential to outperform NIO’s growth in 2021. However, NIO benefits from being around longer and has invested more in technology, making it essentially a safer bet for investors.

 

Is NIO stock overvalued? 

If we look at the future potential of the company, then NIO is still worth it. The company’s valuation might be high, but investors are backing that NIO will continue to grow in China while eventually becoming a bigger player in the global EV market. 

Whilst the company still faces significant obstacles, NIO seems to have advantages in its corner. The biggest being its huge addressable market in China and its brand recognition as a luxury manufacturer which will help the company compete against its younger, less experienced rivals.  

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. Start your free trial with us today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Plug Power's share price soars on $1.5bn deal

The US producer of hydrogen fuel cells had a stellar 2020 — will 2021’s new deal supercharge Plug Power’s share price?

14 Jan 2021
Earnings

BlackRock’s share price: What to expect in Q4 earnings
Updates

Is Microsoft’s share price a better bet than Zoom and Slack?
Market Outlook

How will Trump’s ban affect Twitter and Facebook’s share prices?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Industry Spotlight

2 Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch In The New Year

Green is the new black, particularly as Biden’s clean energy proposals are around the corner, so here are two stocks that could be a great buy.

08 Jan 2021
Industry Spotlight

MyWallSt’s 3 Favorite Healthcare Investments, Ranked

The pandemic and subsequent vaccine news has thrust healthcare stocks into the spotlight — here are MyWallSt's favourites.

07 Jan 2021
Industry Spotlight

4 SaaS Stocks To Watch In 2021

SaaS companies are revolutionizing the way we work and communicate. Here we discuss four SaaS companies to watch in 2021.

06 Jan 2021
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now