Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

  • Updates

Is Microsoft’s share price surge masking dwindling revenue growth?

Is Microsoft’s share price surge masking dwindling revenue growth?

04 Jun 2019, 15:25GMT

Microsoft’s [MSFT] share price surged by 22.3% in the first four months of 2019, buoyed by a rebound in value and a standout first quarter earnings report, which saw it announce an increase in business revenue by 14% year-on-year. 

Following the news, analysts were quick to move their price targets up. Wedbush raised the computer company’s share price target from $150 to $155, with analyst Daniel Ives saying: “This quarter was an absolute blowout quarter across the board with no blemishes and in our opinion speaks to an inflection point in deal flow.” As at market close on 3 June, Microsoft’s share price comes in at $119.84. 

Microsoft’s cloud offering Azure particularly wowed investors, with a revenue surge of over 73% year-on-year – a figure which analysts say shows faster growth than when rival Amazon Web Service (AWS) was at a similar size.

In recent months, out of the 34 analysts covering Microsoft's share price, 27 have given it a “buy” recommendation, six have rated it “hold” and one recommends it as a “sell”, according to Market Realist.Microsoft 1-year share price performance, CMC Markets, 04 June 2019

 

Some analysts, however, are questioning the accuracy of these valuations.

Writing on Seeking Alpha, analyst Oleh Kombaiev argues that the company is in fact overvalued because its share price has been growing at a faster pace than its long-term exponential trend.

“Generally speaking, this phenomenon is rarely observed in nature,” he says. “As a rule, it indicates an unstable state.”

 

A close look at the metrics

Skeptical analysts claim that Microsoft is expensive compared to key blue-chip companies on the NASDAQ. A closer look at the figures, however, presents a mixed view.

Microsoft’s P/E ratio is 26.63; higher than its main computing competitor Apple, which has a ratio of 14.58, but lower than its main cloud provider competitor Amazon, which has a fairly high ratio of 70.66. 

Microsoft’s forward P/E consensus estimate also suggests that it will drop in the future, to 23.36, according to Morningstar. These figures look relatively cheap when compared to the software and programming industry’s average of 25.95.

 

Market cap $930.57bn
PE ratio (TTM) 26.97
EPS (TTM) 4.50
Quarterly earnings growth (YoY) 18.70%

Microsoft share price vitals, Yahoo finance, 04 June 2019

 

However, writing on Guru Analysis, Martin Zweig suggests that the company falters when it comes to revenue growth in relation to EPS growth. 

“Revenue growth must not be substantially less than earnings growth. For earnings to continue to grow over time they must be supported by a comparable or better sales growth rate and not just by cost cutting or other non-sales measures,” says Zweig.

“MSFT's revenue growth is 6.33%, while its earnings growth rate is 18.72%, based on the average of the three, four and five year historical EPS growth rates. Therefore, MSFT fails this criterion.”

“MSFT's revenue growth is 6.33%, while its earnings growth rate is 18.72%, based on the average of the three, four and five year historical EPS growth rates. Therefore, MSFT fails this criterion.” - Martin Zweig, Guru Analysis

Microsoft’s price to sales ratio is also higher than its competitors at 7.51, compared to Apple’s 3.08, Amazon’s 3.45 and IBM’s 1.45.

Such figures do not seem to be worrying most analysts, however. Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group on 31 May, with a target price of $145. Based on 29 analysts offering price targets for the tech company in the last three months, the average price target is $145, with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $80, according to CNN Business. The current consensus among 32 analysts polled by the publication is to buy Microsoft stock – a rating that has held steady throughout May. 

Deutsche Bank’s Karl Keristead said: "Against high Street expectations, MSFT delivered what we'd characterise as out-standing 3QF19/March quarter results. Azure c/c growth held steady at close to 80% (appreciably higher than AWS) despite the increase in scale."

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar

Latest from OPTO

Diego Parrilla

Episode #67

  • Tricks
  • Podcast
  • disruptive-innovation

OPTO Sessions

Diego Parrilla discusses anti-bubbles, Gold’s perfect storm and the end of peak oil

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Diego Parrilla, author and managing partner at Quadriga Asset Managers, explores what anti-bubbles are and how they work.

10 Jun 2021
  • Fund Watch
  • disruptive-innovation

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF leads record inflows
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What will buying Depop mean for Etsy’s share price?
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Are ESG fears curtailing bitcoin investing’s potential?

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

ISSUE 10 – OUT NOW

Buy now

Related articles

What will buying Depop mean for Etsy’s share price?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

What will buying Depop mean for Etsy’s share price?

Etsy’s share price has floundered in 2021 to date, so investors will be hoping its purchase of clothing resale app Depop can bring some good news.

10 Jun 2021

Are ESG fears curtailing bitcoin investing’s potential?
  • Updates
  • blockchain

Are ESG fears curtailing bitcoin investing’s potential?

ESG factors are a growing concern for investors and institutions, with bitcoin and cryptocurrencies no exception. We look at how much renewable energy blockchain currently uses and what lies ahead for the sector.

10 Jun 2021

Is Dropbox’s share price a bargain with Elliott Management in the picture?
  • Updates
  • disruptive-innovation

Is Dropbox’s share price a bargain with Elliott Management in the picture?

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has amassed a 10% stake in Dropbox, prompting an upturn in the company’s share price.

10 Jun 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Benzinga

Cartica

Collaborative Fund

Direxion

ETF-TV

Frank Holmes

U.S. Global Investors

Global X

Hedgeye

Jesse Felder

The Felder Report

Joe Kunkle

OptionsHawk

Julius de Kempenaer

RRG Research

LTSE

Michael Gayed

The Lead-Lag Report

Mish Schneider

MarketGauge

Morgan Creek

MyWallSt

Opto

Perth Tolle

Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

Radiant ESG

RBC Wealth Management

Research Affiliates

Rob Arnott

Research Affiliates

Steve Hanke

Johns Hopkins University

Trevor Neil

BetaGroup, RRG Research

Blockchain

Cannabis

China tech

Clean energy

Disruptive innovation

Electric vehicles

Genome editing

Lithium

Robotics

SaaS

Solar