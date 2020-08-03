Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

Is Beyond Meat’s share price unsustainable?

03 Aug 2020, 15:20 GMT

Judging by Beyond Meat’s [BYND] share price, it’s been a big winner during the coronavirus pandemic. In its second-quarter Beyond Meat’s share price rose an astronomical 102%.

As slaughterhouses shut and processing facilities ground to a halt, meat lovers turned to plant-based substitutes to satisfy their cravings.

Although Beyond Meat’s share price of $125.90 on 31 July was some way off the 52-week high set last summer, it’s also 161.3% of the 52-week low it experienced during the March sell-off.

However, despite the recent bullish performance, it’s possible that the stock has bitten off more than it can chew and a number of analysts appear to have lost their appetite for the share price.

What will happen to Beyond Meat’s share price when it releases its Q2 earnings reports on 4 August?

 

BYND Chart by TradingView

 

Will growth slow in Q2?

In the first quarter of 2020, Beyond Meat reported that revenue was up 141% at $97.07m. Domestic retail sales were up 156% at $49.9m, with food service sales up 156% at $22.6m. As for international revenue, global retail sales were $5.9m, while global food service revenue was up 57% at $18.6m.

According to Zacks Equity Research, the consensus estimate for revenue for Q2 is $97m, which would mark a 44% increase year-over-year. However, earnings are expected to drop 300% year-over-year to $0.02 per share. Beyond Meat itself hasn’t issued any guidance. 

For the second quarter of the fiscal year, Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard expects the company to post revenue of around $102m, which would be a 52% year-over-year increase. This sounds impressive, but would be much lower than Q1 2020’s gains.

$102million

Beyond Meat's expected Q2 revenue

  

Beyond Q2 2020, food service revenue is unlikely to climb significantly while restaurants are either closed or operating with social distancing measures in place.

Although the company has been pushing ahead with its international expansion, going by Q1 2020’s earnings, international sales account for around a quarter of total revenue.

Furthermore, while the company signed a deal with Yum China Holdings [YUMC] in June to introduce its burgers into select branches of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, it’s only a limited run. There’s no guarantee that its plant-based meat will be added to menus indefinitely. 

Closer to home, McDonald’s [MCD] in Canada brought a trial of Beyond Meat’s products to an early end at the start of the quarter in April. Ethan Brown, CEO of Beyond Meat, hopes that it could still lead to a permanent deal, but there has been no update so far. 

On top of this, and as a result of eating establishments being shuttered, the company expects gross margin to be lower for the second quarter. Another headwind that it faced during the quarter is the cost of repurposing some of its inventory — originally designated for the food service industry — for retail stock-keeping units. 

 

Analysts lose their appetite

Beyond Meat received a downgrade from Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer in June. He lowered his rating from overweight to underweight, citing reduced foodservice revenue as a major headwind.

Sales from the food service segment — mainly to restaurants — usually account around half of the company’s total revenue, with the rest coming from retail. 

Howard also believes the exposure to the disruption in the food service industry means that there may be little movement for the stock in the short-term. 

“This significant slowdown in sales growth could shock some retail investors, who tend to move the stock,” Howard wrote in a note to clients, according to Barron’s, although she did reiterate a market perform rating.

“This significant slowdown in sales growth could shock some retail investors, who tend to move the stock” - Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard

 

However, Howard underlined her long-term conviction in Beyond Meat’s share price when she raised her price target from $118 to $133. 

According to Market Beat data, there are currently 21 Wall Street analysts rating the share price, of which nine rate it a sell, seven a hold and five a buy. The consensus target for Beyond Meat’s share price is $103.84, representing a 17.5% decrease on Friday’s levels.

 

Market Cap$7.987bn
EPS (TTM)-0.07
Operating Margin (TTM)3.8%
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY)141.4%

Beyond Meat share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 3 August 2020 

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

What Does A Stock Split Mean For Tesla Investors?

The world’s most valuable automaker will have a 5-for-1 stock split at the end of August as shares more than tripled in 2020; what does this mean for investors?

13 Aug 2020

Updates

Can Aston Martin’s share price drive higher?

Earnings

Farfetch share price: what to expect in Q2 earnings

Updates

Is Netflix Making A Huge Mistake?

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Updates

What Does A Stock Split Mean For Tesla Investors?

The world’s most valuable automaker will have a 5-for-1 stock split at the end of August as shares more than tripled in 2020; what does this mean for investors?

13 Aug 2020

Updates

Can Aston Martin’s share price drive higher?

Aston Martin’s share price has gone into reverse this year, but with more sales coming in and a strategy update, are things about to pick up for the beleaguered car manufacturer?

12 Aug 2020

Earnings

Farfetch share price: what to expect in Q2 earnings

Online fashion platform Farfetch’s share price soared during lockdown, boosted by strong first-quarter earnings. Will upcoming second-quarter results push the stock even higher?

12 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.