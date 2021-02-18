ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings, as well as breaking news and interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been increasingly in the spotlight over the last few months, with big names like Churchill Capital and Foley Trasimene holding investors’ attention.

Defiance ETFs’ president Paul Dellaquila joins Deborah Fuhr in this week’s episode of ETF TV to discuss his firm’s SPAC ETF product, which tracks both “blank-cheque” companies that have already merged with private entities and those yet to announce the firms they intend to take public.

The show also details the new highs seen by the ETF industry, with global ETF assets hitting an unprecedented $8.6trn at the end of January.

To watch Dellaquila’s full interview and to find out more about this week’s new ETFs, watch the full episode below.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.