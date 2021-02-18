Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • IPO Watch

Deborah Fuhr How successful could SPAC ETFs become?

18 Feb 2021, 10:45GMT

View more

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings, as well as breaking news and interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have been increasingly in the spotlight over the last few months, with big names like Churchill Capital and Foley Trasimene holding investors’ attention.

Defiance ETFs’ president Paul Dellaquila joins Deborah Fuhr in this week’s episode of ETF TV to discuss his firm’s SPAC ETF product, which tracks both “blank-cheque” companies that have already merged with private entities and those yet to announce the firms they intend to take public.

The show also details the new highs seen by the ETF industry, with global ETF assets hitting an unprecedented $8.6trn at the end of January.

To watch Dellaquila’s full interview and to find out more about this week’s new ETFs, watch the full episode below.

 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Seeing the opportunities in the financial technology space
Industry Spotlight

Joe Kunkle

Seeing the opportunities in the financial technology space

For Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of Options Hawk, opportunities abound in the fintech theme.

18 Feb 2021

Fund Watch

How global investors can trade China’s Star 50 Index

IPO Watch

Why Ark is backing the CM Life Sciences SPAC

Podcast/Book

Trader Tales: Charles Ellis and Burton Malkiel’s Elements of Investing

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Future of work: 9 software stocks to watch

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Trading ETFs

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

IPO Watch

Why Ark is backing the CM Life Sciences SPAC

Catherine Wood’s Ark Investment management picked up more than 1.5 million shares in CM Life Sciences. Should investors follow suit?

18 Feb 2021

Updates

How Does NIO Make Money: Should I Invest In The ‘Chinese Tesla’?

With Tesla’s stock price soaring, investors are looking at alternative EV companies like NIO for cheaper opportunities.

18 Feb 2021

Updates

How is AMD’s share price reacting to the semiconductor shortage?

AMD’s share price is trading close to all-time highs, despite a chronic shortage of semiconductor chips. We look at what’s causing the issue and the effect it’s having across industries.

17 Feb 2021

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now