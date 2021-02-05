Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Updates

How retail traders took on the institutions

05 Feb 2021, 17:35GMT


The WallStreetBets Reddit forum shook markets last week by encouraging retail investors to buy certain stocks, causing huge losses for hedge funds that held short positions on them. 

It began with GameStop [GME] on 14 January, whose stock rose 27% during the day. Citron Research, one of the firms short-selling GameStop, called buyers of the stock “the suckers at this poker game”.

AMC Entertainment [AMC] was one of the most high-profile stocks affected in the saga. Its share price has declined steadily since 2017, when it lost 53.1% of its value in a single year. Between the end of 2017 and end of 2020, the stock shed a further 82.8%, trading at just over $2, down from $27 at the start of 2017. Despite being hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, the cinema chain was boosted by pressure from WallStreetBets on 27 January, when its stock nudged over the $20 mark. 

Nokia’s [NOK] American depository shares have been impacted too, with the stock touching close to $10 per share during intraday trading on 27 January for the first time since December 2010. However, the stock quickly returned to its previous levels, closing the week of 29 January at $4.56, 8.6% above the previous week’s close. This volatility could worry management of the Finnish mobile phone firm, who may decide to quit US exchanges if the trend continues.

Nokia is held by several exchange-traded funds (ETFs), most notably the First Trust IndXX NextG ETF [NXTG] which follows an index tracking companies involved in 5G technology. On 1 February, Nokia made up 1.5% of the fund, although this has since decreased slightly.

The fund itself has been falling since 25 January, mirroring the performance of its two largest holdings, Lenovo Group [LNVGY] and LG Electronics [066570.KS].

 

Storming the Citadel?

While onlookers and retail traders have construed the events of the previous week as a populist uprising against the hedge funds that control the financial markets, the reality is more complex and less poetic. 

According to Josh Barro, writer for Business Insider, the day traders following WallStreetBets have created a price bubble on the squeezed stocks. When it bursts, it will leave retail investors out of pocket to the tune of a predicted $20bn. Meanwhile, the bubble itself has created a perfect opportunity for other institutions to short-sell the stocks. Their gain will be the loss of the retail investors who came late to the party. 

 

$20billion

Retail investors predicted losses from WallStreetBets saga

 

Citadel Securities, a hedge fund owned by billionaire Ken Griffin, saw huge gains in recent trading, acting as a market maker for retail investing platforms including Robinhood. The firm’s business practice, known as payment for order flow, where the fund pays brokerages for the right to trade against individual investor’s bets, is banned in many countries including the UK. It could soon be challenged by US lawmakers.

Similarly, the rise in AMC’s share price has lined the pockets of two major institutional investors, Silver Lake Group and Mudrick Capital Management. Both have swapped debt in the company for equity, which has since soared in value.  

However, this can still be considered a symbolic victory for retail investors. While many of the WallStreetBets investors may indeed lose their shirts, they have caused “an authority crisis” for Wall Street institutions, Kevin Roose wrote in the New York Times. For instance, Citron Research has announced that, after two decades, it will stop publishing short-selling analysis.

 

What’s next?

Analysts, unsurprisingly, expect these bubbles to burst. Eight polled by CNN Money gave a narrow hold consensus rating for AMC. Four gave this rating and four rated it sell. Seven analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for AMC gave a high target of $5.50, 22.4% below AMC’s share price of $7.82 at close on 4 February. The lowest target of $1 would represent an 85.9% decrease in the value of the stock over the next year.

Nokia’s outlook is more positive, with a hold consensus among 31 analysts counterbalanced by 12 buy and two outperform ratings compared to two each of underperform and sell. Twenty-seven analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Nokia yielded a median target of $4.59, 5.03% above the stock’s price as of 4 February’s close.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Profile

Meeting the brains behind bitcoin

The future of bitcoin is golden, crypto expert Anatoly Crachilov tells Opto. You just have to believe in the underlying mathematics.

05 Feb 2021
Columnists

How does the Outdoor Living & Recreation theme present opportunities?

Industry Spotlight

Is geothermal energy heating up?

Industry Spotlight

Three ways artificial intelligence could change the markets

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Future of work: 9 software stocks to watch

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Trading ETFs

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Updates

Spotify Shares Sink After Earnings And Outlook Disappoints

Spotify subscribers surge past 150 million, but that wasn’t enough to keep investors happy.

05 Feb 2021

Updates

What can investors learn from New Concept Energy’s share price?

Obscure oil company New Concept Energy’s share price jumped 959% thanks to a Reddit mention. With that bubble now burst, what can traders learn?

04 Feb 2021

IPO Watch

23andMe’s IPO and other SPACs to watch

VG Acquisition looks set to merge with biotech firm 23andMe. We look at this and other potential SPACs in 2021.

04 Feb 2021

RRG® UK Momentum+

A basket of 10 FTSE 350 stocks exhibiting strong, relative momentum

Find out more

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now