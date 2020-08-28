How does Beyond Meat make money?

This plant-based meat producer is the only pure-play on the market and posted record revenue in the last quarter. But how does Beyond Meat [BYND] make money?

This article was originally published on MyWallSt — Investing for Everyone.

Nearly one in four people in the U.S have reduced their consumption of meat. Beyond Meat stock shot up after IPO and has remained somewhat volatile since then. The company recently reported some impressive results in Q2 of 2020 despite some challenging economic conditions. It is a first mover and benefitting from a growing trend, but how does this company make money?

What is Beyond Meat?

Beyond Meat is the producer of plant-based meat substitutes such as beef and pork which mimic the taste and texture of real meat. The company was founded in 2009 by founder and current CEO Ethan Brown and was backed by big names such as Bill Gates and Tyson Foods. It intends to disrupt the $1.4 trillion global meat market by getting consumers to switch from animal to plant-based meat.

$1.4trillion Value of the global meat market

It continues to innovate and spend on research and development (R&D), and in the last fiscal year, just under 7% of revenue was allocated to R&D. Beyond Meat has consistently brought out new or improved product offerings, and in the last two years has had five new product launches. This is vital to stay ahead of the competition and to offer the best products in the markets. The company has a five-year goal which includes underpricing animal protein in at least one category, and CEO Brown is confident that this is achievable.

7% Proportion of revenue attributed to R&D in the last fiscal revenue

Investors must be aware of the competition from other giants such as Impossible Foods and Nestle, who are also innovating in the space. However, Brown has stated, “The competitive entrants are not a surprise, nor a development we are not equipped to handle,".

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks.

Start your free trial today— it's the best investment you'll ever make.

MyWallSt is a maker of financial investment tools designed to transform anyone into an informed, confident investor. With our award-winning apps and investing services, we'll show you how to get started and beat the market.

Learn more here.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein. *Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.