Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Updates

How a digital focus could encourage a Marks & Spencer’s share price recovery

Written by

02 Nov 2020, 16:30 GMT

Marks and Spencer Group’s [MKS] share price hit an all-time low during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the stock’s intraday low of 73.90p on 16 March was nothing compared to the 52-week low of 1.03p that it reached on 23 September. As Marks & Spencer prepares to release half-year results on 4 November is there any magic and sparkle left for investors to enjoy in the lead up to the crucial festive retail period?

After starting the year at 215.10p, Marks & Spencer’s share price cratered during the market sell off, more than halving in value to 92.32p on 17 March as coronavirus fears panicked markets.

Marks & Spencer’s share price continued to falter over the next two months, sliding to a low of 85.04p on 15 May, as lockdown restrictions forced it to shut clothing stores. Next, shoppers turned to grocers with more established home delivery offerings. But, soon after restrictions started to ease in the UK, Marks & Spencer’s share price recovered to 120.50p on 9 June.

Despite the group’s online expansion efforts, which included the launch of an online food shopping joint venture with Ocado [OCDO] in September, Marks & Spencer’s share price is down 59.9% year-to-date at 89.14p as of 30 October.

 

MKS Chart by TradingView

 

M&S takes a digital focus

The group’s full-year results, released on 20 May, revealed that revenues had fallen 1.9% to £10.1bn alongside profits, which were down 20.2% at £67.2m. Marks & Spencer said food like-for-like sales strengthened throughout the year, jumping 1.9% and a further 0.3% boosted by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 52 weeks ended 28 March, clothing and home sales — in tatters in recent years as designs consistently failed to impress shoppers — fell 8.3% year-over-year.

£67.2million

Marks & Spencer's full-year profits - a 20.2% drop

  

In a trading update on 18 August, Marks & Spencer said food sales had grown 2.5% in the last 13 weeks as shoppers returned to the high streets. Meanwhile, its clothing and home revenues dropped 38.5%. The group did note of some improvement in sales amid a rising number of online clothing customers. However, posted a 29.9% sales slide in the last eight weeks.”

As a result of the performance, Marks & Spencer revealed it would cut 7,000 jobs and close over 100 stores as part of its “Never the Same Again” turnaround strategy aimed at making it more streamlined and digitally focussed.

Looking to its upcoming half-year results, analysts expect it to post its first-ever loss as a public company of £59m, according to Retail Gazette. That compares with a £176.5m profit in the same period last year. Food sales are forecast to grow 0.3% with Ocado Retail likely to have performed well. However, demand in its clothing and home division is set to plunge by 41%.

The downbeat guidance for its clothing and home division stems from gross margin pressure as a result of discounts, Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. She expects the closure of stores and its “full price” season will have made its performance worse in this area.

“The beat on trading in August has been driven by food, while clothing and home has really struggled. This dynamic was true before the pandemic, but a lacklustre online presence means this fault line has been exacerbated,” Lund-Yates said.

“The beat on trading in August has been driven by food, while clothing and home has really struggled. This dynamic was true before the pandemic, but a lacklustre online presence means this fault line has been exacerbated” - Sophie Lund-Yates, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown

 

A buying opportunity

A consensus of 23 analysts have an outperform rating on the stock and an average target price of 129.95p, according to Market Screener. This would suggest a 45% uptick on Marks & Spencer’s share price as of close on 30 October.

With Marks & Spencer’s shares hitting new lows, Rupert Hargreaves believe it offers a buying opportunity.

“The stock is trading at a price-to-book value of 0.5. That implies the group’s assets are worth 100% more than its current market value. It would appear that the group’s current share price already reflects most of the bad news facing the business,” Hargreaves wrote in the Motley Fool.

“The stock is trading at a price-to-book value of 0.5. That implies the group’s assets are worth 100% more than its current market value. It would appear that the group’s current share price already reflects most of the bad news facing the business” - Rupert Hargreaves

 

The caveat to this, however, was that is the recent decision by the UK government to enforce a second lockdown until early December. A quiet high street will likely hurt sales, but given Marks & Spencer’s improving online clothing offering and the Ocado service, the impact might be less severe.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Columnists

Stock Market: Goodbye Yellow Brick Road? By Mish Schneider

Saturday night was the last Saturday a Halloween occurs on a full blue moon for the next 146 years. A symbol of the abnormality of markets perhaps, writes Mish Schneider.

02 Nov 2020
Industry Spotlight

3 Companies Leading The Open Source Revolution
Earnings

Zynga’s share price: What to expect in Q3 earnings
Earnings

Wayfair’s share price: Earnings preview
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Zynga’s share price: What to expect in Q3 earnings

Zynga’s share price has soared during the pandemic as more of us are playing mobile games. Has this trend continued in the third quarter?

02 Nov 2020
Earnings

Wayfair’s share price: Earnings preview

Wayfair’s share price did not have a good October. Can upcoming earnings renew investor confidence?

02 Nov 2020
Updates

Does Netflix Still Have Room For Growth?

Netflix’s Q3 earnings report disappointed as subscriber growth slowed down to 2.5 million, leaving investors asking if it can recover by the end of the year?Netflix’s Q3 earnings report disappointed as subscriber growth slowed down to 2.5 million, leaving investors asking if it can recover by the end of the year?

30 Oct 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now