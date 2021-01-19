Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Stock Deconstruction

Has Tesla’s share price reached its peak?

Written by

19 Jan 2021, 18:15 GMT

In the week commencing 4 January, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, was temporarily declared the richest person in the world, overtaking Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon. This was all down to Tesla’s [TSLA] share price and its remarkable, relentless rally in 2020.

From a closing price of $83.67 on 31 December 2019 through to $705.67 on 31 December 2020, Tesla’s share price rose 743.4% last year, and ended 906.7% above its 52-week low of $70.10, to which it dropped on 18 March, in the midst of the coronavirus-induced market selloff.

Since the start of 2021, Tesla’s share price has kept on rising and has climbed 17.1% in January so far (as of close on 15 January). This is a 6.6% decline on its all-time high of $884.49, recorded during trading on 8 January. 

Despite the pandemic leading to a slump in production in the automotive industry early last year, Tesla has delivered a profit in the last five quarters. In the third quarter of 2020, the company reported revenue of $8.77bn, up 39% year-over-year on $6.30bn and setting a record for quarterly revenue. Earnings per share were $0.76. These figures surpassed analysts’ expectations of $8.36bn and earnings per share of $0.57, according to Refinitiv data.

Key to the record quarter was a large uptick in vehicles delivered. For the three months to the end of September, the company delivered 139,300 units, up 43.6% on the 97,000 deliveries in Q3 2019. It also reported $397m in revenue from environmental regulatory credits to other automakers, up 196% on the $134m reported in the year-ago quarter.  

 

TSLA Chart by TradingView

 

Delivering the goods

For the three months to the end of December, Tesla reported delivering 180,570 vehicles, up 61.2% on the 112,000 delivered in Q4 2019, and a 29.0% increase on the previous quarter. It meant the company missed its original target of half a million deliveries in 2020 by just 450 units. 

Whether Tesla’s share price rally can continue through 2021 will largely depend on its ability to continue delivering more vehicles quarter-over-quarter — especially its popular Model Y — combined with an increase in its Shanghai production capabilities and sales across China.

According to Dan Ives, analyst with Wedbush Securities, Tesla can become a clear leader in the EV market in China — despite competition from Li Auto [LI], Nio [NIO], and Xpeng [XPEV].

In a note to clients seen by Fortune, Ives wrote that electric vehicle (EV) sales could account for 10% of total automotive sales globally by 2025, up from 3% in 2020, and Tesla is primed to make up to 40% of its EV sales in China by 2022, up from 15% currently. 

At the end of last year, Ives maintained his neutral rating for the stock, but raised his price target from $500 to $560. On 12 January, Ives said he believed that Tesla was on its way to becoming a $2trn company, and could sell up to 800,000 units this year, according to a report from Benzinga.

 

$2trillion

Dan Ives prediction for Tesla's future valuation

 

On 11 January, Bank of America analysts raised their price target on Tesla from $500 to $900, praising “solid” Q4 sales.

Analysts at Evercore ISI, who had been bearish on Tesla for a long time, admitted in a note to clients released on 8 January and seen by MarketWatch that they had been “on the considerably wrong side of [Tesla]”.

The analysts went on to explain that they had simply viewed the company as “a growth and premium auto” stock for the last five years, albeit an attractive one. They believed the company could go on to “grow for a very long time”, shifting more and more vehicles year-over-year but, at the end of the day, it was still just an automotive manufacturer.

They’ve now changed their stance. “In reality — hindsight & rationalisation, never predicted — we believe tech and retail investors see [Tesla] as two separate tech companies,” they wrote. One being an EV company and the other a leader in battery, powertrain and solar power storage technologies.

 

"we believe tech and retail investors see [Tesla] as two separate tech companies" - Evercore ISI analysts

 

The analysts also stressed that Tesla was in a good position to reap the rewards of any clean energy and manufacturing policies that US president-elect Joe Biden might introduce, especially as part of his "Build Back Better" plan.

 

In the blue-chip club

The company will undoubtedly be boosted in the long-term by having joined the S&P 500 on 21 December after it was overlooked in the previous quarter in favour of Etsy [ETSY]. Its inclusion will elevate it to blue-chip status and could push the stock to new highs. However, the frothiness of the EV industry in general is a potential headwind that must be considered. 

Vitali Kalesnik, partner and head of research in Europe at Research Affiliates, takes a more pessimistic view on the stock. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe, he argued that the recent price movement of Tesla indicates a bubble.

“While Tesla is a great company, [the] stock has very strong signs of being overpriced,” he told the network. “When we’re looking at the types of assumptions we need to justify these valuations, one would need very, very aggressive assumptions.

“When it’s included into the S&P 500, investors have to buy it at a very high price, and that is likely to produce pretty bad consequences [for] the investors.”

Tesla currently has 33 Wall Street ratings available, according to MarketBeat data. Eight are buy, 13 hold, and 12 sell. The consensus price target is $311.75, which is 62.3% below its closing price on 15 January. Some would argue this is a sure sign that the stock is currently overheated. 

 

Market cap $793.4bn
PE ratio (TTM) 1,600.39
EPS (TTM) 0.52
Quarterly revenue growth (YoY) 39.20%

Tesla's share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 19 January 2021

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Market Outlook

Why are emerging markets tipped to outperform in 2021?

Emerging markets are set to be a theme to watch this year, and we unpack some of the key areas to watch in the space.

19 Jan 2021
Updates

Is it time to buy the dip in Visa’s share price?
Updates

3 High Growth Stocks That Could Boost Your Portfolio In 2021
Updates

Is Palo Alto Networks’ share price set for new highs?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Industry Spotlight

3 Top Stocks For Investors That Want To Get Into Podcasting

These three tech giants have ventured into the expanding podcasting industry, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% until 2027.

18 Jan 2021
Stock Deconstruction

Is NIO Really Worth A $100 Billion Valuation?

NIO stock has skyrocketed recently, but does the Chinese-owned electric vehicle maker deserve such a high valuation?

14 Jan 2021
Industry Spotlight

2 Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch In The New Year

Green is the new black, particularly as Biden’s clean energy proposals are around the corner, so here are two stocks that could be a great buy.

08 Jan 2021
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now