Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

05 Aug 2020, 16:05 GMT

GoPro's [GPRO] share price has had a turbulent 2020 so far. Having started the year at $4.40, the stock slumped to $2 in March as the coronavirus took hold. Since then, GoPro's share price has been moving in the right direction — give or take a few dips along the way — and is now up 23.86% year to date.

Can GoPro's share price continue to gain? The company's upcoming second-quarter results will need to show a marked improvement on its bruising first-quarter performance.

 

GPRO Chart by TradingView

 

When is GoPro reporting Q2 results?

6 August

 

What could move GoPro's share price post-earnings?

Change in strategy

Q1 results, and GoPro’s share price following the report’s publication, felt the full impact of the coronavirus. Revenue came in at $119m, down from the $243m seen in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at -$41m, compared to -$1m the previous year.

In better news, non-GAAP operating expenses hit their lowest levels since 2014 in Q1, falling 4% year-on-year. This reflects the tech manufacturer’s strategy to increase efficiency which is being pursued by CEO Nicholas Woodman.

"We've taken decisive action to transition into a more efficient and profitable direct-to-consumer business," said Woodman. "This benefits GoPro with a substantially reduced operating expense model, improved gross margin and a significantly lower threshold to profitability."

“We've taken decisive action to transition into a more efficient and profitable direct-to-consumer business. This benefits GoPro with a substantially reduced operating expense model, improved gross margin and a significantly lower threshold to profitability” - GoPro CEO Nicholas Woodman

 

Shareholders will be closely scrutinising how well Woodman is executing this strategy in Q2 results. GoPro has already made job cuts to reduce costs and has hired a new chief digital officer to lead its direct-to-consumer growth initiatives. Any early signs these changes are working could move GoPro's share price post-earnings.

 

Move into outdoor wear

Part of GoPro’s shift to a direct-to-consumer approach is the move into outdoor wear. The company will offer branded items including bags and t-shirts to customers directly through its website. Prices will be “attractive” according to Woodman, and GoPro Plus subscribers will receive a 30% discount on the clothing range.

Given that GoPro Plus had over 355,000 subscribers in Q1, up 69% year-on-year, the brand’s market is large and seems to be growing. If the company can leverage this audience together with its 1.3 million social media followers, GoPro's share price could gain in coming quarters. Failure to do so could spell further trouble for the tech firm, however.

355,000

Number of GoPro Plus subscribers in Q1 - a 69% YoY rise

  

What does Wall Street predict for GoPro’s share price?

Wall Street is expecting GoPro to post a $0.17 loss per share in Q2, a decline from earnings of $0.03 a share in the same period last year. Revenue is expected to come in at $114.27m, a 62.2% decline from the $302.29m seen last year.

$114.27million

GoPro's expected revenue - a 62.2% YoY decline

  

Will GoPro beat expectations this time? The company has beaten expectations twice in the past four quarters. In Q1 2020 results, losses per share came in at $0.34, narrowly beating the forecasted $0.35.

Over a 12-month timeframe, analysts tracking the stock on Yahoo Finance have pinned a $4.13 target on GoPro's share price. This would see a 24.22% downside on GoPro’s share price through 4 August’s close. Of the 13 analysts offering recommendations, 9 rate GoPro a Hold.

 

Market Cap$858.778m
EPS (TTM)-0.37
Operating Margin (TTM)-3.41%
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY)-50.8%

GoPro share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 5 August 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

What Does A Stock Split Mean For Tesla Investors?

The world’s most valuable automaker will have a 5-for-1 stock split at the end of August as shares more than tripled in 2020; what does this mean for investors?

13 Aug 2020

Updates

Can Aston Martin’s share price drive higher?

Earnings

Farfetch share price: what to expect in Q2 earnings

Updates

Is Netflix Making A Huge Mistake?

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Updates

What Does A Stock Split Mean For Tesla Investors?

The world’s most valuable automaker will have a 5-for-1 stock split at the end of August as shares more than tripled in 2020; what does this mean for investors?

13 Aug 2020

Updates

Can Aston Martin’s share price drive higher?

Aston Martin’s share price has gone into reverse this year, but with more sales coming in and a strategy update, are things about to pick up for the beleaguered car manufacturer?

12 Aug 2020

Earnings

Farfetch share price: what to expect in Q2 earnings

Online fashion platform Farfetch’s share price soared during lockdown, boosted by strong first-quarter earnings. Will upcoming second-quarter results push the stock even higher?

12 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.