Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Tricks

Frank Holmes on having faith in finding a solution

Written by

10 Dec 2020, 16:55 GMT

Frank Holmes is the CEO and chief investment officer of US Global Investors, but his accolades in the competitive ETF market are hard to ignore. For example, the US Global Jets ETF [JETS] — launched by Holmes and US Global Investors in 2015 — shot to prominence this year and now commands nearly $3bn in assets under management.

Holmes cut his teeth in mining and received various awards from The Mining Journal, including Fund Manager of the Year in 2006 and Best Americas Based Fund Manager in 2016. In 2008, he co-authored The Goldwatcher: Demystifying Gold Investing with John Katz. More recently, in 2017, Holmes and US Global Investors have also looked beyond traditional markets to invest in the first publicly-traded cryptocurrency mining firm HIVE Blockchain [HIVE.V].

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Holmes explains why it is so important to believe in your own abilities.

 

Listen to the interview:

What tip would you give your younger self?

You have to have this tremendous faith that things will unfold because of your work ethic. You have to have a focussed work ethic and you have to have resiliency. The only way to have this resiliency is to have faith that you will find a solution — that you will keep digging. That resiliency is key to overcoming physical, emotional financial challenges, setbacks or disappointments.

“You have to have a focussed work ethic and you have to have resiliency”

 

What is the top mistake investors make?

Behavioural psychology and understanding the emotions.

 

What’s the most memorable moment from your career today?

I'm thrilled to know that my team and myself have seven times created a billion-dollar company or fund.

“I'm thrilled to know that my team and myself have seven times created a billion-dollar company or fund”

 

What do you think is an investor's best source of alpha?

If you're not an avaricious reader that likes to get granular then it’s a lot do to with who you know … I live in Toronto and being around an entrepreneur like [oil billionaire] Rod Lewis … you learn from these people because they have a structure that helps them with their success. I can know them personally or I can read about them and try to learn as much as possible about how they've had to deal with so many issues in their life. So the alpha comes from that.

 

To find out more about Holmes’ perspective on global markets and what he plans to do with HIVE Blockchain, listen to the full episode here.

 

