Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

  • Tricks

OPTO Sessions Delving into Bitcoin with Jeff Ross

18 Feb 2021, 16:00GMT

Jeff Ross occupies the rare space of being both a radiologist and a founder of a successful hedge fund — Vailshire Capital Management. The fund, which provides an innovative, all-weather, full-cycle portfolio management system, has provided triple-digit returns in the past year.

While the fund specialises in the healthcare, medtech and technology sectors, it is something else that currently holds Ross’ attention — Bitcoin.

In this episode of Opto Sessions, Ross considers, among other things, why everyone has Bitcoin regrets.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

What’s your top altcoin?

Ethereum — if it’s considered an altcoin.

 

What’s your favourite investing book?

I would say the most transformative one was The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralized Alternative to Central Banking by Saifedean Ammous. That’s what put me over the top and turned me into a Bitcoin fanatic.

 

Who’s your investing hero?

Mark Yusko. He’s the one who taught me — I always had believed it — to think of innovation as an asset class. Ever since that got pounded into my head, that’s how I’ve invested in my hedge fund and have not regretted it.

 

What’s one thing being a doctor has taught you about the markets?

People are emotional, and emotions will always cause you to make the wrong decision, whether for your health or for your wealth. So, I always strongly recommend that people learn to invest with a system-based approach and not any emotional approach.

“People are emotional, and emotions will always cause you to make the wrong decision, whether for your health or for your wealth. So, I always strongly recommend that people learn to invest with a system-based approach and not any emotional approach”

 

What’s one thing that makes Colorado special?

I hate talking about it because everybody keeps moving here, but it’s just the greatest place to live. It’s sunny almost all the time. The weather’s great. It’s very fit in general and it’s just a fun, healthy state to live in. I love it.

 

What’s your top tip for your younger self?

Buy Bitcoin and hold it. Don’t sell your Bitcoin. I tweeted this the other day: ‘What is your most regrettable bitcoin story of selling?’ Everybody has their story — they sold it to buy a pizza or they lost their keys … There’s all these sad stories, but it’s basically never a good idea, over the long term, to sell your Bitcoin. If I could go back in time I’d say just buy it and sock it away and forget about it.

“Buy Bitcoin and hold it. Don’t sell your Bitcoin”

 

 

For more insights from Ross, including to what extent his portfolio selecting strategy mirrors that of a venture capital investment strategy, listen to the full Opto Sessions episode below.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Can the JETS ETF benefit if airline stocks embrace sustainability?
Fund Watch

Can the JETS ETF benefit if airline stocks embrace sustainability?

It has been a slow return to the green for the US Global JETS ETF’s share price, but can airline stocks adapt to the eco-revolution?

18 Feb 2021

Industry Spotlight

Seeing the opportunities in the financial technology space

Fund Watch

How global investors can trade China’s Star 50 Index

IPO Watch

Why Ark is backing the CM Life Sciences SPAC

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Future of work: 9 software stocks to watch

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Trading ETFs

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Podcast/Book

Trader Tales: Charles Ellis and Burton Malkiel’s Elements of Investing

The following is an extract from Charles Ellis and Burton Malkiel’s new book The Elements of Investing.

18 Feb 2021

Columnists

Which way will oil flow?

An icy blast in the US has restricted the flow of black gold, but weather patterns are not the only thing to consider.

17 Feb 2021

Podcast/Book

Trader Tales: Evan Bleker’s book, Benjamin Graham’s Net-Net Stock Strategy

The following is an extract from Evan Bleker’s book Benjamin Graham’s Net-Net Stock Strategy.

17 Feb 2021

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now