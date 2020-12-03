Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Tricks

Dave Mazza highlights disruptive opportunities

Written by

03 Dec 2020, 16:25 GMT

David Mazza is the managing director and head of product at Direxion, a well-known provider of ETFs and mutual funds. He leads the research and development of new products for the company in addition to working on product management and strategy  at the firm, which have recently been highlighted as an innovator in the realm of automatic ETFs.

On this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Mazza explained the elements that make up the Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF [MOON], which Mazza suggests is intended to be at the leading edge of long-term disruption.

 

Listen to the interview:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

 

“A lot of companies and investors think they have exposure to innovation, and they might, that doesn't mean Apple, Amazon and Google aren't innovative. But I want to potentially find the next one,” Mazza stated.

The Moonshot Innovators ETF of 50 stocks, he says, is just that.

“We're doing two things. We're looking at whether companies themselves are talking about innovation in their financial statements in a material way, in a way that's more material than their peers,” Mazza explained

“But that's just talk. We also want to confirm that they are innovative by the fact that they're spending considerable portions of their total revenue on research and development.”

“We also want to confirm that they are innovative by the fact that they're spending considerable portions of their total revenue on research and development"

 

The largest holding in the fund is Chinese EV maker Nio [NIO]. Mazza highlights how this is a great example of a company innovating through its battery-as-a-service offering, which aims to do away with waiting at charging stations, as people can simply swap out used batteries for charged ones.

“These are names that some traders may have latched on to because they've been moving, but they really are intended to be truly transformative,” Mazza said. “Some of them might not pan out, but a lot of them historically have based on the research that we've done.”

 

To hear more on what products Mazza has been developing and why, listen to the full episode here.

 

Or for more ways to listen:

 

Listen to the full interview and explore our past episodes on Opto Sessions.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

  • Unsubscribe anytime
  • This form is protected by reCaptcha
  • Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Why Is Spotify Up 13%?

As #2020Wrapped takes over social media, the streaming service shares soar to all-time highs yesterday.

03 Dec 2020
Updates

How will a pivot to passive affect Standard Life’s share price?
Updates

Is Chewy’s share price overfed?
Earnings

How will DocuSign’s share price fare in a post-pandemic workplace?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Tricks

Why Michael Gayed focuses on the signal, not the noise

In this week’s episode of Opto Sessions, Michael Gayed, a portfolio manager from Toroso Investments, gives listeners a glimpse into his tactical investing strategy.

26 Nov 2020
Columnists

Space the Final Frontier for the Stock Market? By Mish Schneider

Tesla has been a darling of the Robinhood investors. Surely, with last week’s surge in volume, that darling has returned, writes Mish Schneider.

24 Nov 2020
Columnists

How is digitalisation remapping the real estate industry?

Joe Kunkle, head research analyst at Relativity Capital and founder of OptionsHawk, explores how digitalisation is affecting the real estate industry.

23 Nov 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now