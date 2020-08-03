Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Fund Watch

Crunching the numbers for the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF

03 Aug 2020, 17:25 GMT

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF [IPAY] has had to work harder than usual to gain alpha so far in 2020. After starting the year at $49.70, it was at $52.34 as of the end of July.

The mobile payments focused fund reached a high point of $55.22 in mid-February before the mid-March COVID-19-induced plunge took it to as low as $31.51.

However, the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF —a benchmark for investors looking to benefit from growth in the mobile and electronic payments industry — has gradually recovered from the sell-off.

 

IPAY Chart by TradingView

 

Digital payments boom

Amid global lockdowns, consumers and businesses are increasingly shunning cash and credit cards, as they turn to online and digital solutions.

As a result, the ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has $718.86m in net assets and a daily total return of 2.19% year-to-date.

During the past six years through to 30 June, ETFMG’s mobile payments ETF has gained almost 69%, according to analysis by the Financial Advisor, compared with a nearly 34% gain for the Schwab US Broad Market ETF [SCHB]

The IPAY ETF was first launched on 15 July 2015 by ETF Managers Group to focus specifically on the credit card network, payments infrastructure and software services, payment processing services and payment solutions market, such as smartcards, prepaid cards and virtual wallets.

It has 42 holdings including in PayPal Holdings [PYPL], which has the largest weighting at 7.04%, Square [SQ] (5.97%), Fidelity National Information Services [FIS] (5.95%), Mastercard [MA] (5.77%), Fiserv [FISV] (5.54%), and Visa [V] (5.52%).

As its biggest holding, PayPal has been a real breadwinner. PayPal’s share price jumped from $109.47 at the start of 2020 to $196.07 on 31 July as the pandemic boosts e-commerce sales.

For its second-quarter results, the company posted a 15% rise in revenue to $2.65bn as well as an 11% hike in earnings to $0.36 per share. Total payment volumes rose 29% to $86bn.

$86billion

Total payment volumes for Q2 results - a 29% rise

  

PayPal said it was planning for even more growth, as it invests in developing QR codes for services in-store and new digital wallets features such as rewards and subscription management and international growth.

Another of the ETF’s major holdings, Square has also been boosted by the accelerating shift towards cashless transactions, particularly via its mobile payment service Cash App. Square’s share price has more than doubled to $129.85 so far in 2020.

However, the other key holdings have been flatter. Fiserv’s stock is down 13% YTD, while shares in both Fidelity and Mastercard are only up 5% and 3%, respectively.

Of the main holdings, according to Market Screener, all have buy ratings apart from Square, which has a consensus hold rating.

 

A diversified approach to the mobile payments theme

The global mobile payment market will likely soar from $601bn in 2016 to $4.57bn by 2023, according to a Valuates report.

During the pandemic, the focus has been on customer convenience and so having the proper payments options is important to small businesses, Josh Enomoto wrote recently in InvestorPlace.

$4.57billion

Estimated valuation of global mobile payment market in 2023

  

However, if this growth is subject to only pure payment stocks like PayPal and Square, it is possible to have a portfolio that doesn’t have to incorporate credit card giants such as Mastercard and Visa.

“The fund is easy to replicate with individual stocks and doesn’t appear to justify a 0.75% expense ratio,” Ben Strubel, president and portfolio manager of Strubel Investment Management, wrote in Seeking Alpha.

Despite the annual fee, there is a case to say that having diversified exposure to the payments space is a solid long-term investment.

“When we go out to dinner again, I will be with a group of friends where one will pay the bill and the rest of us will Venmo [PayPal’s Digital Wallet] our share. Clearly, we want to own this mobile payments theme” - Dan Russo, a chief market strategist

 

“When we go out to dinner again, I will be with a group of friends where one will pay the bill and the rest of us will Venmo [PayPal’s Digital Wallet] our share. Clearly, we want to own this mobile payments theme,” Dan Russo, a chief market strategist, wrote in Chaikin Analytics.

COVID-19 has accelerated many trends, but one of its biggest legacies may be the death of cash and as such, it may pay to move with the times.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

What Does A Stock Split Mean For Tesla Investors?

The world’s most valuable automaker will have a 5-for-1 stock split at the end of August as shares more than tripled in 2020; what does this mean for investors?

13 Aug 2020

Updates

Can Aston Martin’s share price drive higher?

Earnings

Farfetch share price: what to expect in Q2 earnings

Updates

Is Netflix Making A Huge Mistake?

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Stock Watch

Why Apple’s Stock Split Truly Shocked Shareholders

It’s not the first time Apple has made such a move. So why is everyone so surprised at the firm's latest stock split?

06 Aug 2020

Market Outlook

Should Investors Be Buying Into The Major Indexes Right Now?

These indexes are the most well known and widely reported as a measure of the U.S economy, but what do they consist of, and are they a good investment?

04 Aug 2020

Stock Watch

Could TikTok’s Loss Be Snapchat’s Gain?

Friendly rivals and beloved by Gen Z’s everywhere; will an outright ban of TikTok in the U.S. give Snapchat a boost to take on larger competitors?

31 Jul 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.