Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Earnings

Could electrifying sales could boost Tesla’s share price higher?

Written by

26 Jan 2021, 16:20 GMT

Tesla [TSLA] was a juggernaut last year, soaring through repeated all-time highs, and it has continued its unrelenting surge into the start of 2021. Year-to-date, Tesla’s share price has risen 24.8% from $705.67 at the end of 2020 to $880.80 at close on 25 January, hitting an intraday all-time high of $900.40 the same day.

The stock has gained a phenomenal 1,156% from its 52-week low of $70.10, hit on 18 March last year.

Auto stocks are turbocharged by the frenzy around electric vehicles and innovative battery technologies, driven in part by retail investors and the arrival of several Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stars — including Li Auto [LI], Nio [NIO] and Xpeng [XPEV] — onto the US stock markets.

 

TSLA Chart by TradingView

 

The company is due to report its fourth-quarter earnings on 27 January.  Investors will be keen to see how the company’s earnings help Tesla’s share price and what effect this has on the wider EV space.

 

On the up

Despite the increasingly fierce competition, Tesla sales have remained strong. In early January, Tesla reported having delivered 180,570 vehicles in Q4 2020, up from 139,300 delivered in the three months to the end of September. The company missed its target of 500,000 deliveries for the full fiscal year by just 450 units.

Daniel Ives, analyst with Wedbush Securities, thinks Tesla’s strength in sales was underpinned by sustained demand in China, despite competition from local rivals. Ives described China as the “star of the show” in an October note to clients, released ahead of Q3 earnings and seen by Benzinga.

Tesla slashed the price of its China-made Model 3 sedans in October by circa 5% and news reports suggested that the cheaper model is likely to be manufactured with more affordable battery technology.

In the three months to the end of September, Tesla recorded its fifth consecutive quarterly profit. Revenue was up 39.1% year-over-year from $6.303bn to $8.77bn. Earnings per share were $0.76. These figures surpassed analysts’ expectations of $8.36bn and earnings per share $0.57, respectively.

$8.77billion

Tesla's Q3 revenue - a 31.9% YoY rise

  

Capital expenses grew 84% year-over-year to just over $1bn as the electric carmaker grew its production at facilities in the US, Europe and China — the new Model Y is being produced at its Shanghai factory. During the Q3 earnings call, the company forecast that capital spending would be $2.5bn in 2022, as it continues to ramp up vehicle production at home and abroad, as well as proceeding with battery cell manufacture.

While Tesla didn’t issue any guidance for Q4 earnings, analysts are expecting revenue to be between $9.10bn and $10.74bn, according to Zacks. The consensus of $10.15bn represents year-over-year growth of 37.5% from the $7.38bn posted in Q4 2019. Earnings per share are expected to be between $0.46 and $1.18.

 

Driving forwards

One thing investors will be looking for is an update on 2021 car sales targets. On the Q3 earnings call, Pierre Ferragu, analyst with New Street Research, said he expected the company to deliver between 840,000 and one million vehicles in fiscal 2021. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, said it would be “in that vicinity”. Positive signs on sales include reports that the Q1 supply of the Model Y SUV in China sold out within days of orders being taken.

Throughout 2021, investors will be keeping a close eye on the carmaker’s product pipeline, whether that’s the release of new models or new battery technology.

Cost reduction related to battery technology is “critical to realising positive incremental operating margin and cash flow necessary to support sustainable profitability,” Colin Rusch, analyst at Oppenheimer, wrote in a bullish note seen by MarketWatch.

He was not concerned over the pace of Tesla’s share price growth, more than doubling his price target from $486 to $1,036 and reiterating an outperform rating. “We believe [Tesla] has the potential to be a transformational technology company and deliver outsized returns,” he said.

“We believe [Tesla] has the potential to be a transformational technology company and deliver outsized returns” - Colin Rusch, analyst at Oppenheimer

 

However, Rusch was slightly concerned by Tesla’s dismissal of self-driving light detecting and ranging (LiDAR) technology in favour of its own sensors and software. Musk previously told analyst Adam Jones of Morgan Stanley: “I think even if [LiDAR] was free, we wouldn’t put it on.”

Nonetheless, “the learning cycles enabled by having [more than] one million vehicles on the road is an extraordinary advantage,” Rusch added.

With both Nio and Xpeng embracing LiDAR, and Intel [INTC] subsidiary Mobileye scaling up its autonomous driving program, Tesla is by no means guaranteed to win the self-driving vehicle race.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Industry Spotlight

Is QuantumScape’s share price rise and fall typical of IPOs?

QuantumScape’s share price is the latest tech stock to soar upon its IPO before quickly plummeting – we also look at Snowflake and Airbnb’s share prices post-IPO to see if there’s an underlying trend.

26 Jan 2021
Earnings

Will investors’ appetite feed Apple’s share price?
Columnists

How to Time Your Market Entries and Avoid FOMO – Mish Schneider
Updates

Shopify Or Wix: What Is The Better E-Commerce Play?
New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Future of work: 9 software stocks to watch

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Trading ETFs

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Will investors’ appetite feed Apple’s share price?

As the tech behemoth prepares its Q1 earnings, how will Apple’s share price and the wider market react to the results?

26 Jan 2021
Updates

Shopify Or Wix: What Is The Better E-Commerce Play?

COVID-19 has accelerated the shift towards e-commerce by roughly five years, but which e-commerce player is the better buy?

26 Jan 2021
Updates

How does Regeneron’s share price play into the wider biotech theme?

Shares in the pharmaceutical company have been soaring off the back of strong demand for its COVID-19 antibody treatment.

25 Jan 2021
New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now