Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Tricks of the trade

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

Learn how to:

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

Citigroup's share price: what to expect in Q2 earnings

14 Jul 2020, 10:00 GMT

Citigroup's [C] share price has had a disappointing performance so far in 2020.

On the investment bank's worst day of trading this year, Citigroup's shares went as low as $34.62 before closing at $35.02 on 23 March, marking a 55.4% loss from the start of the year.

The downturn was 9.6% shy of its lowest point in half a decade – when the share price reached $31.98 on 11 February 2016.

Citigroup's share price managed to recover 43.77% of its lost value, between 23 March and 1 July, giving it a value of $50.35 and a market cap of $104.8bn.

However, as of 13 July, Citigroup's share price is still down 35.74% year-to-date at $52.20.

With the bank's second quarter earnings due on the 14 July, what can investors and traders expect, and what effect will the report have on Citigroup's share price performance?

 

C Chart by TradingView

 

Analysts bearish ahead of Citigroup's earnings

When Citigroup announced its first quarter earnings on 15 April, it reported earnings of $1.05 per share.

Although this was a 78% drop from the previous year's $1.87 earnings per share, it beat the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.89 per share, representing an earnings surprise of 19.10%.

According to the research publication, the better than expected earnings marks the fourth consecutive quarter where Citigroup has beaten the consensus EPS estimates.

For the quarter ended 31 March, Citigroup reported a revenue increase of 11.2% year-over-year to $20.7bn, which also beat the Zacks consensus estimate by 8.63%.

While the bank was "significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic", Citigroup's CEO Michael Corbat was cautiously optimistic with his outlook.

In a statement released alongside the results, he said: "COVID-19 is a public health crisis with severe economic ramifications. All of the work we have done in recent years has put us in a very strong position from a capital, liquidity and balance sheet perspective."

“COVID-19 is a public health crisis with severe economic ramifications. All of the work we have done in recent years has put us in a very strong position from a capital, liquidity and balance sheet perspective” - Citigroup's CEO Michael Corbat

 

Looking ahead to the second quarter, analysts are expecting a year-over-year decline in earnings and lower revenues, according to Zacks.

Gerard Cassidy, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, is cautious. In a note seen by Barron's, the analyst said: "the upcoming 2Q20 results will be confusing sloppy, and shocking for some banks, in our view, but our outlook is cautiously optimistic as we expect the economy to continue to gain momentum into the end of the year."

Zacks analysts estimate the US investment bank to post earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming earnings report. This would mark a 57.14% drop compared to the previous quarter.

The publication expects revenues, meanwhile, to reach $17.62bn, down 6.1% from the same period in 2019.

"We continue to believe this crisis will be an earnings issue for the banks, rather than a balance sheet issue similar to 2008-09," Cassidy continued. He expects median earnings per share to fall 17% sequentially and 56% year-over-year.

With the overall long-term picture looking optimistic, Citigroup's valuation of $109bn as of 10 July could present a buying opportunity. The stock has an attractively low price to book ratio of 0.59 as of 10 July.

“We continue to believe this crisis will be an earnings issue for the banks, rather than a balance sheet issue similar to 2008-09” - Gerard Cassidy, RBC Capital Markets analyst

 

An undervalued stock

For Chris Kotowski, managing director at Oppenheimer, Citigroup's share price is "woefully" undervalued, according to the Motley Fool. On 6 July, he reiterated a buy rating on the stock and lifted his share price target by $10 to $106, more than double of the stock's last close on 10 July.

Although Zacks has a consensus hold rating, Kotowski isn't a lone bull as the consensus among 26 analysts polled by CNN Money is also to buy. This comes from a majority of 21 with three giving the stock a hold rating and two an outperform.

Among 24 analysts offering 12-month share price forecasts, CNN Money reports a median target of $65.50, with a high estimate of $106 and a low of $50. The median estimate represents a 24.4% increase from 10 July closing price of $52.65.

As a cyclical stock, Citigroup's share price is tied to that of the US economy. If the country manages to steer clear of a pandemic-induced recession, then the bank will likely no longer see profitability issues in the long-term. In the meantime, the bank's struggling earnings could present a buying opportunity.

 

Market Cap$108.67bn
PE ratio (TTM)7.19
EPS (TTM)7.26
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY)-14.1%

Citigroup share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 14 July 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Michele Schneider, co-founder of Marketgauge.com at which she is also the director of trading research and education, considers how investors can position themselves amid a diverging market.

06 Aug 2020

Stock Watch

Why Apple’s Stock Split Truly Shocked Shareholders

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Fastly’s share price has seen phenomenal growth so far this year. Will Q2 results see the stock climb even higher?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Will second-quarter results help GoPro's share price soar, or is the camera-maker in for another bruising quarter?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

Will earnings help Uber’s share price to keep accelerating?

Although Uber’s share price suffered a muted performance in past weeks, it has sped up ahead of its second-quarter earnings.

05 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.