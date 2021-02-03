Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Profile

Chamath Palihapitiya unveils latest climate-focused investment as SPACs continue to reign supreme

03 Feb 2021, 18:30GMT

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya has added to his expanding portfolio of clean-energy interests, by investing in residential solar company Sunlight Financial with his latest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal.

A SPAC is a shell organisation designed to take companies public, bypassing the traditional initial public offering (IPO) process. The sole aim of a SPAC is to raise capital that can then be used to acquire a company in a reverse-merger. SPACs are becoming an increasingly prominent fixture in the investment landscape, and have certainly benefitted from Chamath Palihapitiya’s involvement.

SPACs raised a record $64bn last year, close to matching the $67bn raised via the traditional IPO route. If founder and CEO of Social Capital and Virgin Galactic chairman Chamath Palihapitiya has anything to do with it, the popularity of SPACs will likely increase further.

$64billion

Amount raised in SPACs last year

 

 

Chamath Palihapitiya adds solar investment to climate-friendly portfolio

Chamath Palihapitiya is leading a $250m private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal in residential solar company, Sunlight Financial. He is doing so in partnership with SPAC Spartan Acquisition II Corp [SPRQ], and investor Philippe Laffont, founder of investment firm Coatue. The deal will give the parties circa 19% ownership of the firm, reports Business Insider’s Emily Graffeo.

After launching on the 15 January this year, Spartan Acquisition’s share price rose 41% to $16.66 at one stage last Monday 25 January, before dropping back slightly and closing up 24.72% at $14.33.

Chamath Palihapitiya announced the deal in a tweet last week, naming Sunlight Financial as a "leader in the residential solar boom". Sunlight is a fintech platform that offers US homeowners affordable solar loans, and provides solar contractors with a point-of-sale financing platform.

Chamath Palihapitiya, who says his investment is “helping drive the shift to clean energy", eyes significant untapped potential in a residential solar market worth $11bn, and which is “only 3% penetrated”, leaving "many years of forward growth available". He also reckons the uptake in residential solar power across the US will expand "well-paying green jobs".

$11billion

Valuation of residential solar market

 

Solar deal follows Palihapitiya's “biggest” clean energy SPAC

That deal follows swiftly on from Palihapitiya's “biggest investment in climate change”, which he revealed in a tweet on 12 January. The SPAC Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC] will merge with the US commercial electric vehicle (EV) firm Proterra, in a move to take the latter firm public.

The SPAC will provide resources, including $825m in cash, to take Proterra's portfolio of commercial EV tech to “new levels of growth”, reported Business Insider’s Will Daniel. Arclight Clean Transition Corp’s share price jumped 106.72% to $25.20 on the news, taking the SPAC’s market capitalisation to almost $900m.

Chamath Palihapitiya sees a string of benefits in this latest clean-tech investment, including Proterra's first-mover advantage, with more than 1,000 commercial EVs already sold in North America, representing over 50% of market share. He also mentioned a significant decline in EV battery costs since 2010, as well as Americans’ increasing use of public transport.

 

Other SPACs in Chamath Palihapitiya’s portfolio

Palihapitiya used his first SPAC in 2019, when Social Capital Hedosophia [IPOA] reverse-merged with Richard Branson-backed Virgin Galactic [SPCE] in an $800m deal, enabling the space tourism company to go public without an IPO. Since then, there have been SPAC-led mergers with online marketplace place Opendoor [OPEN] and medical insurer Clover Health [CLOV].

In January, it was announced that Chamath Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia V [IPOE] SPAC is taking fintech start-up Social Finance (SoFi) public. The Motley Fool’s Matthew Frankel suggests SoFi offers a “trading app that is a direct competitor to Robinhood.”

Palihapitiya also announced last week that he is leading a PIPE in Latch, a maker of smart locks and building-management software which he called the "best SaaS company I've ever seen/invested in”. Latch will go public by merging with SPAC TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp [TSIA].

 

What’s next for Palihapitiya and SPACs?

Silicon Valley executives and investors have certainly jumped on board the SPACs gravy train recently. Is there a danger that optimistic forecasts are fuelling a “SPAC bubble”?

That’s a view held by Bloomberg’s Chris Bryant, who highlights “pre-revenue electric-vehicle companies and suppliers” as a cause for concern. Bryant raises the prospect of regulatory interference, suggesting that “the next chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, should take a close look before things get really unhinged.”

However, with Palihapitiya launching multiple SPACs in quick succession, the trend seems set to continue in 2021. Sustainable resources private equity investor Rob Day, writing in December, suggests that the current [SPAC] craze stems from the lack of supply for ESG investment demand.

“[O]ver the past 24 months, the institutional investor universe has come fully into believing that climate solutions are going to be a major growth area in the 2020s and beyond...” - Rob Day

 

“[O]ver the past 24 months, the institutional investor universe has come fully into believing that climate solutions are going to be a major growth area in the 2020s and beyond, but they weren’t seeing options available to them for investing into … throw in a Robinhood market of retail investors with a lot of enthusiasm for EVs and such, and you have a nice recipe for this to happen,” Day writes.

Whether or not SPACs will stand the test of time remains to be seen, but they may well be worth watching if Chamath Palihapitiya is to be believed.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Market Outlook

As GameStop’s share price falls, which are the shorted stocks to watch?

As GameStop share price plummets, are there any other highly shorted stocks that could defy conventional trading wisdom?

03 Feb 2021
Industry Spotlight

Which ETFs and stocks are bolstering the blockchain theme?

Earnings

Will EV mania boost Ford’s share price?

Columnists

How does the market look from a technical perspective?

New

76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 9 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Collaborative Work: Which software stocks are enabling WFH?

  • The U.S. Stock Market is the New Disney World

  • Future of work: 9 software stocks to watch

  • A Step-by-Step Guide to Trading ETFs

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Industry Spotlight

Which ETFs and stocks are bolstering the blockchain theme?

Following last year’s explosion of growth in blockchain technologies, Opto looks to explore the top ETFs and equities in the space.

03 Feb 2021

Industry Spotlight

What’s the outlook for luxury retail stocks?

With ongoing lockdowns and closed shopping malls, the luxury retail market has stalled. Could a turnaround be on its way?

02 Feb 2021

Industry Spotlight

When will the airline industry recover from COVID-19?

To say it’s been a tough year for airlines is something of an understatement. With the pandemic still casting long shadows, investors eagerly await an airline uptick.

02 Feb 2021

New

RRG® UK Momentum+

Through a unique partnership with RRG Research, we’re launching our all-new Signature Share Basket - RRG® UK Momentum+ is a CFD portfolio made up of the 10 FTSE 350 stocks showing the strongest, relative momentum.

Find out more
New

The FinTech Portfolio

"Widescale disruption in tech, which is set to continue, has incited a digital shift in the payments industry, a market set to be worth $12,407.5 billion by 2025." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Outdoor Living Portfolio

"The shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic will be a significant revenue driver for outdoor recreation, a market that saw $887 billion in US spending last year." Joe Kunkle

Find out more
New

The Direct-to-Consumer Portfolio

"E-commerce sales have seen potential growth this year, so that now they account for 16% of all global sales, an increase of nearly 20% from just a year ago." Joe Kunkle

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now