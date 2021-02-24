Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

  • Industry Spotlight

ETF TV Can the world's first Bitcoin ETF maintain its success?

24 Feb 2021, 12:30GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Bitcoin has had a turbulent week, smashing past previous all-time highs to hit $58,300, before plunging back below $45,000. It closed 23 February at $48,899.90.

It is against this backdrop of huge highs and sudden lows that Som Seif, founder and CEO of Purpose Financial, has launched the world’s first pure-play Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF).

In the interview for ETF TV, Seif breaks down the types of clients who contributed to the impressive $421m AUM in the first two days of trading, as well as discussing where he thinks the fund could go next.

To watch the full interview and to find out more about this week’s new ETFs, watch the full episode below.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

