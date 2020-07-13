Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Tricks of the trade

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

Learn how to:

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

Can Q2 earnings boost JPMorgan’s share price?

13 Jul 2020, 13:45 GMT

Like many big US banks, JPMorgan’s [JPM] share price has had a tough first half of 2020, losing a chunk of its value due to coronavirus. From peak at the start of the year to trough in late March, JPMorgan’s share price dropped 43.6% of its value and has struggled to recover since.

JPMorgan’s share price is just ahead of the S&P 500, climbing 3.3% from the start of the month to close on 10 July, while the US benchmark index gained by 2.7%. Its share price was $96.27 at close on 10 July.

With a recession looming, it is not surprising that trader and investors are cautious about JPMorgan’s share price. But could Q2 figures, due tomorrow (14/7), give cause for optimism?

 

JPM Chart by TradingView

 

What does history show?

An increase in loan defaults is expected to have an impact on profitability for many banks in the second half. There will be many companies struggling to pay back borrowed loans amid persistent uncertainty, which will directly hit banks such as JPMorgan’s share price.

Additionally, less demand for M&As and IPOs is expected to hit banks’ margins.

It’s not all bad news, however, as US banks are also seeing a boost in trading activity as a result of a volatile market. JPMorgan’s volatility traders, for example, are thought to have raked in $700m through June, according to Business Insider — triple what they brought in 2019.

Analysts expect that JPMorgan will see a sequential increase in earnings in Q2 with an EPS of $1.08, according to data by FactSet and reported by MarketWatch. This is in stark contrast to a bank like Wells Fargo, which is expected to report an earnings loss of $0.05.

JPMorgan’s trading division provided some good news for the bank after posting a 32% increase in revenue to $7.2bn — a record according to CNBC.

However, JPMorgan was hit hard in Q1, when it posted a first-quarter profit well below analyst expectations. Profit came in at $2.87bn — 69% lower than the previous year. This was largely driven by a $6.8bn addition to the bank’s credit reserves, which meant a $8.3bn credit loss for the quarter, according to CNBC.

$2.87billion

JPMorgan's Q1 profit - a 69% drop from previous year

  

Meanwhile, quarterly earnings per share arrived at $0.78, compared to the $1.84, based on Refinitiv data.

While many expect similar results for Q2, there is some optimism in JPMorgan’s outlook. It is expected to post slightly lower reserves for loan losses in Q2 ($8.1bn according to FactSet) on top of its expected increase in EPS.

 

Analyst outlook

Jon Curran, senior bank analyst and portfolio manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told MarketWatch that “capital levels are good and sturdy for the large US banks”, when compared to the 2008 financial crisis.

Two factors helping to offset the US banks’ rising credit costs are “a surge in investment-grade bond offerings” as well as fees from increased mortgage lending,  Curran said.

More than half (52%) of analysts see JPMorgan as a buy and 44% have a neutral rating on the share price, according to FactSet and MarketWatch.

David Konrad, senior analyst at D.A. Davidson, upgraded his rating for JPMorgan to a buy on 9 July, MarketWatch reported. In a note to clients, he highlighted the share price is  “cheaper than peer valuation”, underpinned by a strong bond market and “increased risk appetite from investors leading to opportunities in [fixed income trading] and equity derivatives”.

With a P/E ratio of 10.82 traders and investors interested in JPMorgan’s share price may see this as an attractive entry point into the stock, especially if the bank’s outlook is positive when reporting Q2 earnings.

 

Market Cap$293.337bn
PE ratio (TTM)10.82
EPS (TTM)8.90
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY)-27.7%

JPMorgan share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 13 July 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Michele Schneider, co-founder of Marketgauge.com at which she is also the director of trading research and education, considers how investors can position themselves amid a diverging market.

06 Aug 2020

Stock Watch

Why Apple’s Stock Split Truly Shocked Shareholders

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Fastly’s share price has seen phenomenal growth so far this year. Will Q2 results see the stock climb even higher?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Will second-quarter results help GoPro's share price soar, or is the camera-maker in for another bruising quarter?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

Will earnings help Uber’s share price to keep accelerating?

Although Uber’s share price suffered a muted performance in past weeks, it has sped up ahead of its second-quarter earnings.

05 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.