Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

Can improving ad spend lift Facebook’s share price?

Written by

28 Oct 2020, 16:55 GMT

Although Facebook’s [FB] share price surged to an intraday high of $304.67 on 26 August — up 122.2% from its 52-week low of $137.10 on 18 March — the stock has failed to recover the gains it shed during the September tech rout. As the social media giant gets ready to report its third-quarter earnings on 29 October, what can investors expect from Facebook’s share price?

At the close of trading on 27 October, Facebook’s share price of $283.29 was down 6.3% from its 2 September close of $302.50. It was, however, still up 38% since the start of the year.

Facebook’s disappointing share price performance since the start of September was due to a wide range of headwinds, which led the stock to decline 10.6% throughout the month.

 

FB Chart by TradingView

 

Part of the issue lies in concerns that tech stock valuations are not sustainable. Investors are also diversifying and reducing their exposure to big tech in order to reduce the risk to their portfolio.

There’s also an ongoing antitrust case that Facebook is facing. In September, the US Federal Trade Commission announced it was preparing a lawsuit “that would challenge the company’s dominant position in social media”, as reported by The Wall Street Journal

 

Digital ad spend woes

Facebook delivered a surprise earnings beat in the second quarter. Total revenue was $18.6bn, up 11% year-over-year, while earnings were up 98% from $0.91 in the year-ago period at $1.80 per share. The results far surpassed the consensus analyst estimates of $17.4bn in revenue and $1.39 earnings, based on Refinitiv data.

$18.6billion

Facebook's Q2 revenue - a 11% YoY rise

  

It had been widely assumed that the performance in Facebook’s advertising revenue would be underwhelming due to the limited retail operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, its advertising segment rose 10% year-over-year to $18.3bn during the quarter, accounting for 97% of total revenue. In the first quarter, the company had posted advertising revenue $17.4bn, marking a 17% rise from the first quarter of fiscal 2019. 

What made the better-than-expected advertising revenue growth in the second quarter so impressive was the fact that Facebook had been subject to a boycott over its failure to deal with hate speech posted on its platform

On the earnings call, Dave Wehner, Facebook’s CFO, said that the advertising spend rate seen in the first few weeks of July was on a similar level to the second quarter’s growth rate of 10%. “We expect our full quarter Q3 year-over-year ad revenue growth rate to be roughly similar to this July performance,” he said.

“We expect our full quarter Q3 year-over-year ad revenue growth rate to be roughly similar to this July performance” - Dave Wehner, Facebook’s CFO

 

Meanwhile, analysts expect Facebook to report a decline in earnings growth with higher revenue in the upcoming quarter. According to Zacks, ad revenue is expected to be $19.43bn, which would mark an increase of 11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenue is set to grow 12.2% to $19.81bn, while earnings is pegged to fall 9% $1.39. If the company beats expectations again, then the share price is bound to jump in the near-term. If it misses, it could tumble. 

 

Ad spend set to recover in Q3

Beyond the third-quarter earnings report, analysts believe Facebook is set to profit from the long-term growth in digital advertising. Data from Statista indicates that global digital advertising sales are expected to grow to $517bn by 2023. 

“We are bullish on the ad names into Q3 results given a continued ad recovery through Q3 and a strong outlook for Q4 based on our industry conversations,” Deutsche Bank’s Lloyd Walmsley wrote in a note to clients, as reported by Barron’s.

“We are bullish on the space into 2021, where a continued cyclical recovery and easy comps will drive accelerating growth and margin recovery, with potential for more share gains across online advertising.” 

“We are bullish on the space into 2021, where a continued cyclical recovery and easy comps will drive accelerating growth and margin recovery, with potential for more share gains across online advertising” - Deutsche Bank analyst, Lloyd Walmsley

 

On 12 October, Walmsley gave a number of big tech stocks a boost. He reiterated a buy rating for Facebook and raised his price target from $305 to $325.

Other analysts seem to be in agreement that Facebook is a strong long-term investment too.

Out of the 46 ratings available on MarketBeat, one analyst has rated the stock a strong buy, 40 rated the stock a buy, four a hold and one is a sell. The consensus price target is $285.43.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 40,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Earnings

Is Twitter’s share price about to breakout?

With Twitter’s share price gaining ground, investors could be set for a post-earnings bounce.

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Amazon’s share price: What to expect in Q3 earnings
Earnings

Can Q4 earnings heat up Starbucks’ share price?
Earnings

Can Alphabet’s share price continue to outperform?
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Earnings

Is Twitter’s share price about to breakout?

With Twitter’s share price gaining ground, investors could be set for a post-earnings bounce.

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Amazon’s share price: What to expect in Q3 earnings

Amazon’s share price has benefitted from a sharp rise in profits as people flocked to online shopping through lockdown. Will this trend continue in Amazon’s Q3 results?

28 Oct 2020
Earnings

Can Q4 earnings heat up Starbucks’ share price?

As the coffee giant adapts to an evolving market, investors hope Starbucks’ share price has room to grow.

28 Oct 2020
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

Maximise Your Returns

Get 5:1 leverage with a CMC Markets Share Basket - that’s £5 exposure to a handpicked portfolio of the highest performance companies on the planet, for just £1.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now