  • Columnists

Mish Schneider Can big tech recover from its recent drop?

MarketGauge

09 Mar 2021, 16:35GMT

In this article, Mish Schneider, director of trading research and education at MarketGauge.com, considers the potential options in value stocks following big tech’s recent decline.

Monday’s strange price action looks as though the market shrugged off the stimulus money in some areas but not in others.

While there are many factors at play, the most notable shift is in big tech, which continues to show weakness.

The tech heavy Invesco QQQ ETF [QQQ] sold off through the day, showing a shift from growth stocks into value stocks as yields rose rapidly.

Monday, the Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF [VTV] broke to new highs while Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF [VUG] continued to break down.

Is it possible that, after 12 years of seeing growth over value, with every correction a buy opportunity for big tech, the reverse is now true?

This change could mean that every dip is now an opportunity to buy value stocks instead.

The last time value overtook growth gains for an extended period was around 2002-2007.

This came after the dotcom bubble, which peaked in 2000. While the dotcom bubble is completely different to a pandemic, it is interesting to note.

Of course, any reversal in yields could take many oversold tech stocks into a dead cat bounce.

But for now, growth and tech were the Debbie downers of Monday.

One sector their influence did not reach was the transportation sector. The iShares Transportation Average ETF [IYT] broke to new highs.

This sector indicates investors’ confidence that travel will continue to reopen along with an increase in the flow of goods.

Therefore, as we watch for further economic recovery, IYT remains an important leader moving forward.

This article was originally published on MarketGauge. With over 100 years of combined market experience, MarketGauge's experts provide strategic information to help you achieve your investing goals.

MarketGauge

Will the US get a Bitcoin ETF?
Will the US get a Bitcoin ETF?

Hosts Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes chat to Jan van Eck about VanEck’s attempts to launch a US Bitcoin ETF, and the opportunities to be found in social sentiment investing.

09 Mar 2021

Why investors are bullish on battery metals

Trader tales: Stephen Clapham's The Smart Money Method

Leave the market aphorisms to your grandparents

Trader tales: Stephen Clapham’s The Smart Money Method

The following is an extract from Stephen Clapham’s new book, The Smart Money Method.

09 Mar 2021

Leave the market aphorisms to your grandparents

Although it can be tempting to fall under the spell of slick sayings, Mish warns against losing sight of the facts.

09 Mar 2021

What could a fork in the road mean for the market outlook?

Retail and transportation versus tech and semiconductors — in which direction will today’s price action break?

08 Mar 2021

