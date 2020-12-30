Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Don't miss out

Get our FREE Day Trading guide

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

FREE Trading guide

Including Day trading strategy examples

+ Pro-trader interviews

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy. This form is protected by reCaptcha

Podcast/Book

Books to inform your 2021 trading strategy

Written by

30 Dec 2020, 11:40 GMT

Global stocks defied gravity in 2020. While markets opened the year on a strong footing, a short-lived bear market in March shook equities to lows so fast it marked the quickest decline in history. 

The rebound that followed in the second and third quarters was driven by a stay-at-home trend propelling tech stocks to record heights in September, before valuations underwent a much-needed correction. 

At the end of December, markets appeared to be rotating into a value run, as cyclical sectors look set to lead the recovery in 2021. With that in mind, investors could consider a new strategic approach. 

Read on for Opto’s list of books to broaden or support your trading strategy. 

 

The Smart Money Method: How To Pick Stocks Like A Hedge Fund Pro

By Stephen Clapham

Ever wanted to get the inside scoop on how top hedge funds pick stocks and build portfolios to make market beating returns? Stephen Clapham, founder of a research and consultancy firm called Behind The Balance Sheet, is a retired hedge fund equity analyst who spent 20 years in the industry. 

His extensive experience in the area has made him a highly sought-after expert on the subject and his recently published book The Smart Money Method provides readers with a useful guide to understanding how smart money invests. 

“The book gives these people a framework to use to avoid picking losers and hopefully will help them find winning investments,” he tells Opto, adding that it explains the methodology he developed to look at stocks when working for multi-billion hedge funds. 

 

Benjamin Graham’s Net-Net Stock Strategy: A Practical Guide To Successful Deep Value Investing In Today’s Markets

By Evan Bleker

Picking stocks based on a growth or value strategy is one of the oldest ways to build a portfolio. As global stock markets begin to show signs of a rotation towards value, what better time to revisit great teachings from the “father of value investing”, Benjamin Graham.

Graham is an influential investor who many experts look to when building out a value investing approach. Evan Bleker, a professional investor who founded the Net Net Hunter, has spent 10 years studying Graham’s strategy and successfully beat the market using a net-net strategy. 

In his book Benjamin Graham’s Net-Net Stock Strategy, Bleker provides readers with a blueprint to find the “best value investing strategies ever created”. 

 

The Incredible Shrinking Alpha: How To Be A Successful Investor Without Picking Winners

By Andrew Berkin and Larry Swedroe 

“There are many myths about active investing [being] the winning strategy,” Larry Swedroe, the chief research officer of Buckingham Strategic Wealth and Buckingham Strategic Partners, tells Opto. 

 

"There are many myths about active investing [being] the winning strategy" - Larry Swedrow

 

In an effort to debunk some of them, he has co-authored this book with Andrew Berkin, director of research at Bridgeway Capital, about how active management strategies are increasingly underperforming market benchmarks. 

In this expanded second edition, Swedroe looks to warn the public about “just how much the odds are stacked against you if you choose active management”. The book shows readers how they can implement systematic investment vehicles, such index funds, into their own investment plan. 

 

The Elements Of Investing: Easy lessons For Every Investor 

By Burton Malkiel and Charles Ellis 

Burton Malkiel, an economist and renowned author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street, and Charles Ellis, founder and former management partner of Greenwich Associates, are both esteemed market experts, who share the opinion that “successful investing should not be a province of a select few”. Both agree that it’s often the simplest approach that is the toughest to beat.

After a dinner in Princeton with friends, Ellis broached the idea of writing a “super short book that tells investors what they need to know”. Indeed, the two investors agreed on “almost everything in investing” and soon had written The Elements Of Investing, which was published in 2009. 

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of this permanent fixture in investing literature, which Wiley published in September, Malkiel and Ellis provide readers with a helpful companion to any investing journey. 

Disclaimer Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Continue reading for FREE

  • Includes free newsletter updates, unsubscribe anytime. Privacy policy

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Podcast/Book

Highlights from the Opto Sessions podcast 2020

Throughout 2020, Opto Sessions has hosted a range of wonderful guests who have provided listeners with a wealth of wisdom. We take a look back at some of the most useful insights from the podcast.

30 Dec 2020
Podcast/Book

Ed Gotham’s Opto Sessions highlights
Updates

A year to remember
Updates

Opto’s top five trading articles of 2020
New

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
New

Ride the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more

ISSUE 8 – OUT NOW

Buy now

  • Why are options traders placing bets on large-cap tech stocks?

  • 5 best investing podcasts in 2020

  • Opto Sessions: Why Russ Mould believes phenomenal change is afoot

  • Opto Sessions: Paul Markham on upcoming investment challenges

  • Opto Sessions: Deborah Fuhr on the popularity of ETFs

Related articles

Podcast/Book

Highlights from the Opto Sessions podcast 2020

Throughout 2020, Opto Sessions has hosted a range of wonderful guests who have provided listeners with a wealth of wisdom. We take a look back at some of the most useful insights from the podcast.

30 Dec 2020
Podcast/Book

Ed Gotham’s Opto Sessions highlights

Opto Sessions co-host Ed Gotham has grilled some of the biggest names in investing throughout 2020. Here, he reveals some of his highlights.

29 Dec 2020
Artful Trader

Opto’s most-watched trading videos 2020

Rediscover the expert insight and trading technique tutorials that have proven most popular with viewers of Opto’s YouTube channel this year.

23 Dec 2020
New

Trade the Next Big Trend

Introducing CMC Markets Share Baskets, stock portfolios built around an emerging theme or industry, containing some of the highest performance companies on the planet.

Find out more
New

The Work-From-Home Revolution

Software is keeping the world turning amid unprecedented disruption. Back stocks like Zoom, Microsoft and Slack in one, commission-free trade, with the CMC Markets SaaS Basket.

Find out more
New

£5 Exposure for £1

Trade a CMC Markets Share Basket with 5:1 leverage – that’s £5 exposure for just £1 when you trade with a CMC Spread betting or CFD account. Leverage amplifies profit/loss.

Find out more
New

A Handpicked Portfolio

Our expert analysts have identified the trends disrupting the status-quo. Trade the next big thing with CMC Share Baskets, targeted exposure to a theme transforming global markets, in one, commission-free trade.

Find out more

7 Interviews with the world's best traders

Learn about the techniques and strategies used by expert traders

Get it now