Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FREE EBOOK

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Updates

Battle Lines Are Being Drawn Between Developers And Apple

19 Aug 2020, 16:10 GMT

Last Thursday, Epic Games saw its most popular app, Fortnite, removed from Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store and Google’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) Play Store after alleged rule-breaking.

This article was originally published on MyWallSt Investing for Everyone.

Apple’s official stance was that: 

“Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result, their Fortnite app has been removed from the store.”

The breach in question involved Epic installing channels for in-app purchases that brought users back to Epic’s own homepage, allowing the company to bypass Apple and Google’s 30% cut of all purchases made on their platforms. 

What followed the ban was a lawsuit from Epic and accusations of Apple being out to crush both Fornite and Unreal Engine, the gaming software that powers some of the world’s most popular titles. Having garnered the support of other, larger firms such as Match.com and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), Epic is looking to take things a step further by building an anti-Apple coalition. 

 

What is the coalition’s goal?

What is the goal of any coalition? To band together a bunch of smaller players and take on the big, bad villain — Apple, in this case. Epic’s goal, once it has recruited some allies, is to coordinate public messaging that will lambast Apple for its seemingly ‘monopolistic’ App Store policies — most notably, its 30% cut of all transactions. 

Not content with just spoofing Apple’s famous ‘1984’ commercial, Epic has reportedly approached both Spotify and Sonos already to join this band of brothers in their struggle. Sonos is reportedly close to joining the coalition while there is no update on Spotify’s intentions. 

Spotify itself has a long history of disagreements with Apple’s policy and would be a key ally. Though it has made no commitments yet, it has not been quiet on the matter, stating last week:

“We applaud Epic Games’ decision to take a stand against Apple and shed further light on Apple’s abuse of its dominant position,” a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement last week.

Spotify is a long-time critic of Apple’s 30% charge on users who sign up via iOS, with this anger culminating in an antitrust lawsuit in April 2019 in the European Union, which is still in process. Spotify might want to be a bit more careful though lest someone investigates the many accusations that it profits from the exploitation of underpaid artists. 

 

Will the coalition work?

It’s too early to tell, but it’s no small thing to go toe-to-toe with the world’s most valuable company. While smaller companies will not have the individual resources to take on Apple, the larger companies that can do so may not want the attention. 

Both Microsoft and Facebook have their own gripes with Apple’s policies, with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg publicly calling out the company this week while Microsoft has had its ‘Hey’ email app rejected from App Store inclusion. However, Facebook has more than enough going on with antitrust right now so can’t try to take on a fellow Big Tech player, while Microsoft is in the midst of a precarious TikTok acquisition and an antitrust investigation in the EU over its Teams software. 

For now, it looks like an uphill battle, but should more companies join the cause and hone in on rising anti-Apple sentiment from the wider gaming community, it could build a damning voice against the iPhone maker.

 

AAPL Chart by TradingView

 

What is Apple’s take?

Through all of this Apple is holding firm, telling Epic this week that it will make no exceptions for them. In a statement, Apple maintained that “the problem Epic has created for itself is one that can easily be remedied if they submit an update of their app that reverts it to comply with the guidelines they agreed to and which apply to all developers.” 

The general consensus from Apple HQ seems to be, “if you don’t like our rules, sell your products on another platform.” It’s a hardline stance and there appears to be no sign of either side backing down any time soon. Buckle up, folks.

 

MyWallSt makes it easy for you to pick winning stocks. 

Start your free trial today — it's the best investment you'll ever make.

MyWallSt is a maker of financial investment tools designed to transform anyone into an informed, confident investor. With our award-winning apps and investing services, we'll show you how to get started and beat the market. 

Learn more here.

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Updates

Has Zoom’s share price taken a leap too far?

Zoom’s share price has soared during the pandemic as people look for ways to connect to each other. However, is the stock now overvalued and due a drop?

19 Aug 2020
Earnings

Premier Oil share price: What to expect in half-year earnings
Industry Spotlight

Why is AMD’s share price beating Intel’s?
Updates

Amazon’s share price jumps following successful completion of Deliveroo deal

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Updates

Has Zoom’s share price taken a leap too far?

Zoom’s share price has soared during the pandemic as people look for ways to connect to each other. However, is the stock now overvalued and due a drop?

19 Aug 2020
Earnings

Premier Oil share price: What to expect in half-year earnings

Premier Oil’s share price is one of the cheapest on the FTSE 100, unsurprising given that the oil producer is heavily in debt and has been hit hard by falling oil prices. Will half-year results see it turn a corner?

19 Aug 2020
Updates

Amazon’s share price jumps following successful completion of Deliveroo deal

A minority investment in Deliveroo has boosted Amazon’s share price as the online giant is on course to attract hungry investors.

19 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.