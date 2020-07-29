Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Tricks of the trade

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

Learn how to:

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

AstraZeneca's share price: what to expect in half-year results

29 Jul 2020, 16:40 GMT

AstraZeneca's [AZN] share price has soared this year on strong first-quarter numbers and hopes of a coronavirus vaccine. So far in 2020, AstraZeneca's share price is up 13.6% (through 28 July’s close).

On 17 July, the stock rose to 9,255p in anticipation of trial results for the vaccine candidate AZD1222. While the results were good, news of possible side effects knocked shareholder confidence. This resulted in a sharp fall for AstraZeneca’s share price, which closed the following week at 8,652p. 

With second-quarter results around the quarter, could this dip signal time to buy for those seeking a post-earnings bounce?

 

AZN Chart by TradingView

 

When are AstraZeneca announcing earnings?

30 July

 

What could move AstraZeneca's share price post-earnings?

Coronavirus vaccine update

The prospect of a coronavirus vaccine is dominating international news at the moment, and AstraZeneca is working alongside a team at Oxford University to deliver its vaccine candidate AZD1222. Any further good news on its viability will be welcome in results, and could well see AstraZeneca's share price move higher.

That said, those favouring AstraZeneca's share price thinking the treatment will add to profit margins may have to think again according to Daniel Mahony, an investment manager specialising in healthcare at Polar Capital.

“I am still not convinced they are going to make a lot of money out of [a vaccine] or whether they even intend to. Say they provide 400 million doses to America and it is sold at $20 (£16) a dose, they would only be making $3 (£2.40) in profit per dose, if that,” Mahony told The Telegraph.

“I am still not convinced they are going to make a lot of money out of [a vaccine] or whether they even intend to. Say they provide 400 million doses to America and it is sold at $20 (£16) a dose, they would only be making $3 (£2.40) in profit per dose, if that” - Daniel Mahony,  Polar Capital investment manager

 

Mahony argues that investors buying into the stock in the hopes a vaccine will generate large sums of money are doing so for “the wrong reasons”. He points to the length of time it will take to develop the vaccine and that AstraZeneca doesn't want to be seen to be profiting from the outbreak.

 

Strong product pipeline

With all the discussion around a potential coronavirus vaccine, it's easy to forget the strength of the rest of the company’s treatment pipeline, and the good news this could bring for AstraZeneca&rsquo s share price. In first-quarter results, the pharmaceutical company delivered $6.3bn in revenue, up 17% from the same quarter last year on earnings of $0.59 per share — a 27% gain.

Much of this bottom-line growth came from AstraZeneca's new medicines, which saw a $1bn incremental gain year-on-year. Standout performers included lung cancer treatment Tagrisso and Farxiga for diabetes.

$6.3billion

AstraZeneca's Q1 revenue - a 17% YoY rise

Oncology is a primary focus for AstraZeneca, and is now responsible for 40% of sales. In first-quarter results, oncological product sales came in at $2.5bn, up 34% from the same quarter the previous year. Emerging markets are also worth keeping tabs on, bringing in $2.2bn in product sales last quarter, up 16% on the same quarter the previous year. AstraZeneca's share price could well jump if it once again shows strength across its range of treatments.

 

So, time to buy AstraZeneca?

Investors interested in AstraZeneca’s share price prospects should keep an eye on the company’s forward guidance in its H1 results. During Q1, the pharmaceutical company said it expected total revenue to increase by a “high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage for the full year”. Core earnings per share, meanwhile, were expected to increase by a “mid- to high-teens percentage”. Any news that this is still the case will further reinforce shareholder confidence. 

AstraZeneca has an 8,958.65p average price target from the analysts tracking the stock on the Financial Times. Hitting this would see a 2.97% upside on AstraZeneca’s share price through 28 July’s close.

Of the 27 offering recommendations, the majority rate AstraZeneca a Buy or Outperform. For income-seeking investors, AstraZeneca carries a 2.49% forward yield — a rare thing in these turbulent markets.

 

Market Cap£113.091bn
PE ratio (TTM)74.49
EPS (TTM)115.70
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY)15.7%

AstraZeneca share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 29 July

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Michele Schneider, co-founder of Marketgauge.com at which she is also the director of trading research and education, considers how investors can position themselves amid a diverging market.

06 Aug 2020

Stock Watch

Why Apple’s Stock Split Truly Shocked Shareholders

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Fastly’s share price has seen phenomenal growth so far this year. Will Q2 results see the stock climb even higher?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Will second-quarter results help GoPro's share price soar, or is the camera-maker in for another bruising quarter?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

Will earnings help Uber’s share price to keep accelerating?

Although Uber’s share price suffered a muted performance in past weeks, it has sped up ahead of its second-quarter earnings.

05 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.