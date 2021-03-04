Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

ETF TV Are thematic and China ETFs set to take over?

04 Mar 2021, 12:15GMT

ETF TV’s weekly episodes cover the latest ETF listings and breaking news, alongside interviews with the people behind the ETF headlines.

Chinese stocks and ETFs – particularly those that deal with disruptive innovation and technology – have been gaining popularity with retail and institutional investors alike. John Maier, CIO of Global X ETFs, explains some of the reasons this might be on this week’s episode of ETF TV.

China’s market is expanding rapidly alongside its booming middle class population, making the country a hotspot for innovation and advancement. Maier suggests that, because these companies fit into recognisable themes, overseas investors feel more inclined to take advantage of the opportunities they present. He does acknowledge the ongoing impact of political tensions between China and the US, however.

They also discuss the increased interest in thematic ETFs, with ESG taking a prominent position in the new ETF and ETN listings this week.

To watch the full interview and to find out more about this week’s new ETFs, watch the full episode below.

 

 

What Is A Better Investment Right Now: Disney Or Roku

Disney and Roku are popular names in the world of streaming services, but which of these two companies would make the best long-term bet?

04 Mar 2021

How to find the right tools for the job

Industry Spotlight

Will bitcoin’s bubble burst on ESG fears?

Industry Spotlight

SaaS SPACs to watch: Rocket Internet joins growing trend

