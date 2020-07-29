Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Tricks of the trade

How to Day Trade Stocks & Indices

Learn how to:

  • Place your first trade
  • Identify 9 chart patterns
  • Pro strategies step-by-step

You'll also receive our newsletter and other Opto emails in accordance with our privacy policy.

Earnings

Amazon’s share price: what to expect in Q2 earnings

29 Jul 2020, 11:20 GMT

Amazon's [AMZN] share price has been delivering decent returns for shareholders this year. Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus outbreak has meant that more people are now shopping online, but it’s not all positive news. More business has increased service costs, and impacted Amazon’s bottom line. 

All this came to the fore in first-quarter results that saw revenues surge to $80bn but earnings expectations missed. This caused Amazon’s share price to falter so, going into second-quarter results, the big question is will Amazon's share price enjoy a post-earnings bounce or is it now overextended?

 

AMZN Chart by TradingView

 

What's happening with Amazon's share price?

Amazon's share price is up 58% year to date, having been on a steady uptrend since mid-March. Over the past month, the stock has climbed almost 12%, trading just 10.3% below its all-time high (through 28 July’s close).

58%

Amazon's YTD share price rise

  

When is Amazon reporting Q2 results?

30 July

 

Why should investors care?

Price target hike from Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has raised its price target on Amazon to $3 800 from $3,000. Driving the hike was the accelerated shift in online shopping triggered by the coronavirus lockdowns. According to Market Insider, data from Facteus shows that consumer spending on Amazon's platform is up 60% since the end of April compared to the same period last year. This could see bumper numbers in Amazon's Q2 earnings, outweighing the cost of ensuring Amazon's workplaces are fit for purpose amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Goldman also cites AWS — Amazon's cloud computing business — as a catalyst for further growth, a segment that should benefit from more people working from home. This is another area to watch in the upcoming earnings report.

Along with Goldman Sachs, Jefferies has also given Amazon’s share price the lofty target of $3,800.

60%

YoY rise of consumer spending on Amazon since end of April

  

Possible post-earnings bounce

What most shareholders will be wondering is whether there's going to be a post-earnings bounce from Amazon. Looking at past results, Amazon has missed expectations three times in the past four quarters. In Q1 2020, the online retailer delivered earnings per share of $5.01, well wide of Wall Street's expected $6.25. That saw Amazon's share price drop 7.6% the next day as traders digested the results.

However, Amazon’s share price recouped those losses in little over a week, and since posting those results, has climbed circa 31.25%. When Amazon posted Q4 2019 results on 30 January, the stock jumped 8% in a single day as Amazon thrashed analyst expectations. So, while an immediate bounce isn't a sure thing, over the mid-term Amazon's share price generally seems to gain post-earnings.

 

What is Amazon expected to post in Q2?

Wall Street expects Amazon to post earnings per share of $1.33, down from the $5.22 seen in the same quarter last year. Revenue is expected to come in at $81.05bn, a 27.8% surge from last year's $63.4bn.

$81.05billion

Amazon's expected revenue - a 27.8% YoY rise

  

So, time to buy Amazon?

Of the 47 analysts tracking Amazon on Yahoo Finance, 15 rate it a Strong Buy and 28 a Buy. An average $2,980.85 12-month price target would see a 0.65% downside on Amazon's share price as of 28 July’s close.

Amazon still seems to be in growth mode. Its diversified sources of income and cloud computing business have been delivering solid revenue generation. With much of the world still in some form of lockdown — and the potential for a second outbreak —Amazon is being treated by many as more of a utility than a private company. This could provide further upside on Amazon’s share price.

The big question is whether we have reached peak online shopping yet, or if a longer-term shift is taking place.

 

Market Cap$1 496trn
PE ratio (TTM)143.31
EPS (TTM)20.94
Quarterly Revenue Growth (YoY)26.4%

Amazon share price vitals, Yahoo Finance, 29 July 2020

Continue reading for FREE

Join the 30,000+ subscribers getting market-moving news every week.

Written by

Free ebook

Tricks of the trade: 7 interviews with the world’s top traders

Get it now

Latest from OPTO

Tricks

Opto Sessions: Michele Schneider delves into divergence

In this week’s Opto Sessions, Michele Schneider, co-founder of Marketgauge.com at which she is also the director of trading research and education, considers how investors can position themselves amid a diverging market.

06 Aug 2020

Stock Watch

Why Apple’s Stock Split Truly Shocked Shareholders

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.

The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

CMC Markets does not endorse or offer opinion on the trading strategies used by the author. Their trading strategies do not guarantee any return and CMC Markets shall not be held responsible for any loss that you may incur, either directly or indirectly, arising from any investment based on any information contained herein.

*Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change or may differ in a jurisdiction other than the UK.

Related articles

Earnings

Will Fastly's share price continue to outperform post-earnings?

Fastly’s share price has seen phenomenal growth so far this year. Will Q2 results see the stock climb even higher?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

GoPro’s share price: what to expect in Q2 results

Will second-quarter results help GoPro's share price soar, or is the camera-maker in for another bruising quarter?

05 Aug 2020

Earnings

Will earnings help Uber’s share price to keep accelerating?

Although Uber’s share price suffered a muted performance in past weeks, it has sped up ahead of its second-quarter earnings.

05 Aug 2020

Trade tax-free*

Interested in lower-cost trading? Spread bet on thousands of shares today.

Get started

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.