5 Earnings To Watch This Week

While the broader market battles extreme volatility, there’s still plenty of earnings reports to keep investors busy and distracted this week.

Alibaba

Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) shares have rebounded strongly over the past few weeks after the stock fell due to concerns over the whereabouts of the company’s founder, Jack Ma. Investors are hoping a strong earnings report will combat these worries. Alibaba benefits from China’s strong economy, which was the only one in the world to grow in 2020. Therefore, growth expectations for the company are high given that Alibaba controls around two-thirds of the e-commerce market in China through Taobao and Tmall.

Analysts are expecting Alibaba to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.22 on revenue of $32.98 billion. In the same quarter last year, the Chinese-owned company recorded an EPS of $2.61 on revenue of $23.14 billion.

When is Alibaba’s earnings call?

Alibaba reports earnings on Tuesday, February 2nd before the bell at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to Alibaba’s earnings call, visit the company’s investor relations page here.

Alphabet

Analysts are looking to Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to continue the company’s growth in advertisement for Q4. Although travel-related search traffic is expected to have been affected by the pandemic, Google’s Cloud business should be a strong performer as profits are going to be reported on for the first time.

Alphabet shares, which have outperformed their FAANG peers over the past week, have been driven by bullish arguments that Google stock deserves a higher valuation given the company’s recovery in its advertising division. Analysts have cited a recent rebound in several sectors of online advertising, particularly in retail, financial services, and travel.

The Street expects Google’s parent company to earn EPS of $15.98, up 3.6% year-over-year (YoY), on revenue of $53.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when revenue came to $46.08 billion and EPS of $15.35.

When is Alphabet’s earnings call?

Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday, February 2nd after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the call, visit the company’s investor relations page here.

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a huge beneficiary of the pandemic-driven acceleration of e-commerce and the shift to cloud computing.

Shareholders will be eager to see how the company performed over the holiday season and how Amazon Web Services (AWS) compares with the 50% growth rate reported by Microsoft (MSFT) for its Azure cloud business a few days ago. Wall Street predicts $12.8 billion for AWS for Q4.

Amazon is expected to earn EPS of $7.19 on revenue of $119.66 billion, which would be up almost 29% YoY.

When is Amazon’s earnings call?

Amazon reports earnings on Tuesday, February 2nd after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To listen to Amazon’s earnings call, visit the company’s investor relations page here.

Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) is one of the leading interactive fitness platforms in the world and boasts 3.6 million loyal members. Even though Peloton is well-positioned to disrupt the fitness industry, some analysts are worried about the valuation of the company largely due to the stock jumping more than four-fold in the past year and the long delays experienced by customers as the brand struggled to keep up with the demand for its products in Q4. However, Peloton announced its decision to buy fellow fitness equipment maker Precor for $420 million in December to speed up production which should keep shareholders happy.

The Street expects Peloton to earn EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $1.03 billion for Q4. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported an EPS loss of $0.18 on revenue of $466.30 million.

When is Peloton’s earnings call?

Peloton reports earnings on Thursday, February 4th after the bell at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the transcript, visit Peloton’s investor relations page here.

Spotify

The leader of the audio streaming market, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), has recently made some big investments in music, podcasts, and audiobooks — and investors are keen to see if it has paid off. Shareholders will be keeping an eye on average revenue per user (ARPU), which declined 10% YoY last quarter due to growth in affordable family plans. Last quarter, the Swedish audio company’s monthly active users for its ad-supported business jumped 31% YoY to 185 million. The company has shown it can convert over 40% of free users to paid subscribers over time, meaning that its ad-supported growth is an important indicator to future paid user growth.

Wall Street expects Spotify to record an EPS loss of $0.82 on revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, indicating YoY growth of 23.9% driven by subscribers and monthly active users growth.

When is Spotify’s earnings call?

Spotify reports earnings on Wednesday, February 3rd before the bell at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to Spotify’s earnings call, visit the investor relations page here.

