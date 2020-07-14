5 best investing podcasts in 2020

Podcasts have quickly become one of the most popular ways to consume media, whether it’s news bulletins, in-depth retrospectives or lighter-hearted entertainment. The recent surge in working from home has made podcasts all the more relevant, as people dedicate newfound time to listening and learning.

Predictably, this increase in popularity has led to an explosion in the number of podcasts available on any given subject – making it difficult to separate the good from the bad. With this in mind, we’ve put together a list of the best investing podcasts available, to help you cut through the noise and make well-informed trading and investment decisions.

Our own podcast, Opto Sessions, hosts in-depth conversations with some of the biggest names in finance, from award-winning investigative journalist Liam Vaughan to 29-year old leading short seller Fahmi Quadir. Find us on Apple Podcasts, and get inside the minds of finance experts from around the world.

We think it goes without saying that outlets like the Financial Times and Bloomberg produce well-informed, important content, but here at Opto, we specialise in bringing you new narratives. We strive to bring you the news driving the markets, rather than simply reporting on dips and trends. As such, we’ve gone behind the biggest corporate names to bring you the best investing podcasts that you might not have heard of yet.

Best Range of Guests:

The For Your Innovation podcast by ARK focuses on disruptive innovation, but this by no means limits the scope of their guests. Having played host to Chip Wilson, Will Hershey and Steve Forbes, to name but a few, the sheer range of speakers guarantees a uniquely engaging and informative episode every time.

Best Personal Finance and Investing Podcast:

Spaces primarily focusing on a female audience are few and far between in the world of finance, but Clever Girls Know is a breath of fresh air on that front. Beyond its inclusivity, Bola Sokunbi has created an informative, no-nonsense space in which to discuss personal investing and finance. Covering relevant news and ever-ready with a piece of good advice, these 30-45 minute bursts are perfect for the private investor.

Best for Out-of-the-Box Thinking:

Invest Like a Boss, hosted by two successful entrepreneurs — one of whom is also an angel investor — is our best pick for thinking outside of the box when it comes to finance. The hosts go through everything from peer-to-peer investment to Aribnb rentals, and approach every new topic in an intelligent and relatable manner. This one’s for the experts looking to break from the traditional portfolio mould.

Best Investment News Commentary:

Far more entertaining than just listening to a news bulletin, hosts Kara Swisher and Scott Galloway dissect the biggest stories in business, tech and politics twice a week. Clearly friends off-podcast, the presenters’ personalities make for an irreverent, engaging and energetic deconstruction of some of investing and finance’s most important headlines.

Best All-Rounder:

Jim Kim, a financial expert and investor, hosts these 20-30 minute podcasts once a week, and has created a format that’s perfect for beginners. He covers everything from common investing mistakes to stock deconstructions and digestible breakdowns of important news. These easy-listening, short podcasts answer every question a novice investor might have, and keep listeners up to speed with the markets at the same time.

With the podcast market saturated, we hope our best investing podcasts list has given you some new names to explore. We’re always keen to hear feedback on our own podcast, so let us know what you think of our Opto Sessions and who you’d like us to speak to in future episodes by leaving a review.