Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CMC Markets Logo
Log inTrade

Will the US dollar see century highs in 2025?

Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

17 Dec 2024, 10:35

A pile of dollar bills.

With few fiat alternatives, the US dollar remains strong despite huge imbalances in the US economy. Bitcoin and gold could be the only alternatives if US president-elect Trump and Elon Musk fail to deliver in 2025.

The US dollar ends 2024 on a high

The US dollar is set to end 2024 strongly, with the US dollar index nearing 2023 highs. If the greenback can surpass these highs, the next major levels of resistance are 2022’s high at 115 and 2001’s high at 120.



US dollar index on weekly chart with ROC, TradingView platform 9/12/24

The dollar’s strength is surprising considering the large twin deficits - a balance of payments deficit at 3.6% of US gross domestic product (GDP) and public debt of 6.2% of GDP - that have resurfaced with a vengeance. Trump wants to address these imbalances through trade tariffs and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Despite these deficits, the market has mostly “bought” the dollar’s strength; sentiment in favour of the greenback has soared, as has long positioning in the derivatives markets, signalling a possible massification of the position.  

This optimism could stem from several sources, including the possible inflationary expectations tied to “Trumpnomics”, the interest rate differential and strong macroeconomic momentum. 

No fiat alternative

However, perhaps the most important reason for the dollar’s strength is that there is no alternative currency, and it remains the world's major reserve currency for a variety of reasons:  

  • The euro is losing steam as an alternative, with political and economic instability erupting in the two nuclear countries (Germany and France). 
  • China's economy has yet to find its new economic model and solve its debt problems. 
  • Trump recently threatened the BRICS with tough sanctions if they create a new currency or support a currency to replace the US dollar.  

2025: the year of the dollar or gold?

The dollar’s ability to sustain its uptrend in 2025 and push the dollar index to reach new highs depends on several factors, including: 

  • Confidence in - and results generated by - the DOGE's public spending control policies.
  • Inflation generated by the Trump administration’s tax cuts and tariff policies.
  • The Fed’s response to potential inflation spikes. 
  • The strength of other economies. 

For now, there is market confidence. If Trump's economic policies are well-timed, the dollar’s strength could hold. However, if doubts arise, and deficits and imbalances remain unchecked, the market could look to non-fiat alternatives like gold and bitcoin.

Background image

Find your flow: four principles for trading in the zone

Learn about the four trading principles of preparation, psychology, strategy, and intuition, and gain key trading insights from some of the world's top investors.

Get this free report
Mobile trading app


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Related products

Pricing is indicative. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Client sentiment is provided by CMC Markets for general information only, is historical in nature and is not intended to provide any form of trading or investment advice - it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.

Latest from CMC

Is the Chinese stock market a sleeping bull?

The Week Ahead: UK, US inflation data; central bank rate decisions; Micron results

Related articles

Commodities

Gold outlook 2025: could the rally continue?

Learn more about how the price of gold has moved over 2024, the socio-economic drivers behind these moves, and where it could go in 2025.

Konstantin Oldenburger -

10 Dec 2024

Market update

Is the Chinese stock market a sleeping bull?

Learn more about how the Chinese stock market has moved over 2024, and where it could go in 2025.

Daniel Kostecki -

16 Dec 2024