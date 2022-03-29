Where is the oil price heading?

The crude oil prices fell more than 9% on Monday, pressed by two factors, the lockdown in China’s commercial hub, Shanghai, and signs of de-escalation in the Ukraine Crisis. The global oil futures prices soared to as high as above $130 per barrel in early March and plunged to $93.53 at the lowest in the mid of the month. The wide price swings are predominately driven by the outlook on the supply-and-demand front. The oil markets may face near-term pressure due to relief from the geopolitical tension and the concerns about weakening demands. However, the Ukraine-Russia war is shaping a global trade restructuring between the west and east, leading to a de-globalization between borders, in which the cost-driven high inflation has little chance to be cooling down. The hedging demands for commodity assets are most likely to keep the oil markets’ momentum and well-anchored around the $100-mark in the medium term.

Crude Oil West Texas (cash) - Daily

Key technical elements:

The oil price’s uptrend is still intact, but MACD forms a dead cross, indicating a potential second-day selloff on the way.

Stochastic signals the same short-term bearish view, with another potential leg down to enter the oversold territory.

The Historical Volatility Index reaches the highest level since May 2020, indicating the bullish momentum may continue when the Index goes down.

Key price levels:

Supports: $102.90, $97.00, $94.28

Resistances: $112.50, $109.77, $116.90



