What to watch this US earnings season?

13 Jul 2022, 08:10

US earnings season

As US markets battle rising rates, falling bonds, and tumbling equity markets, you could be forgiven for thinking there are minimal trading opportunities in a bear market. 

But as the economic downturn impacts quarterly profits and forward guidance, there’s still potential to tame the bear and pick up heavily discounted stocks this US earnings season. Unpack all the possibilities this US earnings season with the help of our expert market analysts.

Is the glass half full?

“This US earnings season may be the time to pick up heavily discounted big tech as slow hiring and downsizing workforces can contribute to positive profit margins.”
- Tina Teng, Markets Analyst.

Don’t miss exclusive insights from our market analysts this US earnings season. They’ll preview earnings for mega-cap companies including Apple, Tesla, and Meta to see who’s weathered the storm best, and what to expect from economic clouds ahead.

Key reporting dates:

14th July – JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley

The US Q2 earnings season kicks off this week with the major banks. Both JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley will report their respective earnings results before the US market opens on Thursday, 14 July. The share prices of these big US banks fell about 30% from their January highs on average due to a sharp decline in investment banking revenue. However, rising interest rates in the first half may provide some positives to the profit margins of lending businesses, which could still sustain overall revenue growth. Read more

19th July – Netflix

26th July – Tesla

27th July – Alphabet, Microsoft

28th July – Apple

29th July- Amazon, Meta Platforms

 

How to trade the financial markets

A guide to spread betting and trading CFDs, with examples of different trading strategies and an introduction to the three pillars of trading.

