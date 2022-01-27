Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 65% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Analysis

What do you do in a downtrend market?

markets down

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

27 Jan 2022, 07:55

The US stock market turbulence has spilled into the Asia markets throughout January. The Fed has confirmed its hawkish stance on a more aggressive tightening of its monetary policy. The ASX 200 has fallen into correction territory, plunging by as much as 11% from its record high in August 2021. It is certainly a very hard time for investors holding losing positions. Panic selling can often lead to unnecessary losses once the markets bounce back. There are some tools you could use to hedge your current positions.

CFD short shell

You can certainly place a short position for any instruments that you are long, which is also an advantage when you have a CFD trading account. When the price falls, a short position will bring gains for the same amount as the falling prices. You can make your own decision for how much percentage of your holding needs to be hedged. But keep in mind that you need to close these hedge positions when prices potentially head to the near-term bottom. You can also refer to the market options price to decide on the closing prices.

The defensive instruments that you can consider

If risk asset accounts for a large percentage of your portfolio, you could consider increasing the safe-haven assets to hedge the risks. The typical safe-haven assets are gold and US dollars. In the stock markets, defensive sectors usually are in utilities and consumer staples. Products you could consider are XLU (Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund) and XLY (Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund).

We can see in the below charts that the sectors in the middle range are the ones more stable and still on track of uptrends.

 VIX is also a good tool for investors to hedge markets in turbulent times, as it is the index to gauge market sentiment. VIX surges when investors show concerns and worry, especially in a market crash. We can see VIX skyrocketed to above 80 in March 2020, when a pandemic-induced selloff happened. Now the VIX is at its one-year high above 30. If the downtrend keeps its momentum, VIX will go up further. 

The instruments to hedge long positions

There are some instruments providing the reverse trend against the mainstream stock markets too. These products are going adversely against some products, such as PSQ or SQQQ to hedge QQQ, SH to hedge S&P 500, SARK to hedge ARK, and BetaShares BBOZ to hedge ASX. However, you need to be cautious when using these hedging tools as some of the reverse EFTs provide leverage in the pricing movement. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Earnings

Tesla share price hits a speed bump

The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, having fallen below its $1trn in market cap, it has struggled to rally from the three month lows we saw earlier this week.

27 Jan 2022
News

Powell’s hawkish tilt set to see a sharply lower European open
FX Analysis

NZD weakens, New Zealand’s inflation hits a three-decade high
Top Movers

US stocks gave up early gains on the Fed’s decision

Related articles

FX Analysis

NZD weakens, New Zealand’s inflation hits a three-decade high

27 Jan 2022
Analysis

What will the Fed bring? "Buy the Dip" or "Sell the Rally" ?

The US stocks’ moves are getting choppier one day ahead of the Fed’s decision on its monetary policy tomorrow

26 Jan 2022
Market Outlook

Risk-off trades prevail ahead of the FOMC meeting and big tech earnings reports

23 Jan 2022
Market Outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 24 January 2022.

21 Jan 2022
burger-close

Please select a country

EMEA

Deutschland

España

France

Ireland

Italia

Norge

Österreich

Polska

Sverige

United Kingdom

APAC

NAFTA

INTERNATIONAL