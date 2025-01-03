Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 69% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets, CFDs, OTC options or any of our other products work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

What could 2025 hold for the stock markets?

Luis Francisco Ruiz

Market Analyst

03 Jan 2025, 11:15

Three arrows pointing to the top-right, with one pointing to 2025.

A bullish consensus on the S&P 500

According to consensus data compiled as of 31 December 2024, the average target price for the S&P 500 at the end of 2025 is 6,708.59 points, a potential upside of approximately 14% compared to its 2024 closing price. This figure matches the London Stock Exchange’s institutional brokers’ estimate system’s projected 14% earnings growth for S&P 500 companies in 2025. If both forecasts hold, the S&P 500's current price-earnings ratio (P/E) of 25.5x would remain stable, as earnings and prices would grow at the same rate.

A P/E of 25.5x for the S&P 500 would be 20.8% above its 10-year average and could be described as expensive, but is consistent with an anticipated economic expansion, as widely expected by consensus. The 14% projected gain for the index reflects this optimism, doubling the historical average annual return of 7.33% since 2000. This sentiment can also be seen in the recommendations received by S&P 500 companies; of the 12,168 recommendations issued, 54% are “buy”, 40.1% are “hold” and only 5.1% are “sell”.

Trump v Powell

Much of the market's optimism stems from expectations of “Trumpnomics” - lower taxes and a focus on American industry. The president-elect is expected to extend the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and implement new tariff policies. However, several factors could stop the Trump steamroller, including inflationary pressures and US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s commitment to keeping interest rates high (if the economy does not weaken).

US SPX 500 weekly chart with SMA (52), CMC Markets platform 03/01/25

Doubts in the post-election year

2025 begins with some doubts despite market optimism and seasonal strength, with stock markets stagnant or reversing to the mean. Gains are driven by large megacorporations, and the market is focused on holding above December lows. The electoral cycle is another factor to consider; the post-election phase marks its most seasonally complicated part, with a higher risk of recession and weaker relative performance for indices.

A busy January

January brings several critical events that could shape market sentiment:

  • 10 January: US jobs report for December 2024
  • 15 January: US consumer price index report for December 2024
  • 15 January: The start of corporate earnings season for Q4 2024
  • 20 January: Donald Trump’s inauguration
  • 29 January: The Federal Open Market Committee’s first monetary policy meeting of 2025
  • 31 January: US personal consumption expenditures report for December 2024

The S&P 500 holding above its December lows over January would be a potentially bullish signal. However, the month’s various financial announcements could cause the index to break below December lows, potentially signalling a challenging year ahead.

