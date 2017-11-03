Weekly earnings calendar w/c 6 November 2017

View our top seven stories to look out for this week (6-10 November), plus our key company earnings schedule.

What's next for key currencies following UK rate rise?

Our Chief Market Analyst, Michael Hewson, looks back at the UK rate rise and examines the impact it might have over the next few days, while identifying the key levels for the major currencies. He also looks ahead to the latest RBA and RBNZ rate decision.

Are competitors giving TripAdvisor the slip?

Monday: Once the pioneer of travel and price comparison websites, TripAdviser has struggled to match its revenue and profit estimates of previous years due to the growth of similar sites. Its shares have been on a downward drift all year, and it’s hard to see that trend reversing in the short term. Expectations are low in terms of profit growth although there is scope for a surprise, but it would need to be something substantial to reverse the trend.

Will sluggish wage growth affect the RBA rate decision?

Tuesday: Recent weakness in the Australian dollar has come as a relief to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), particularly with concerns over recent low inflation numbers. Confidence in the jobs market has continued to grow, but like the rest of the world, wage growth has remained sluggish. We shouldn’t expect any surprises from this week’s meeting, with expectations that monetary policy will remain unchanged at 1.5%.

Could it be a positive end to the year for China’s economy?

Wednesday: Recent Chinese Q3 GDP numbers suggested the economy is doing much better than would have been expected at the beginning of the year. More importantly, it appears domestic consumption is holding up, which bodes well for a resilient Q4 and strong finish to the year. Recent concerns around exports have been calmed with a fairly decent September number – was this a one off or suggestive of a more sustainable rebound?

Should we be clothes-minded when it comes to Burberry?

Thursday: A weak US market hindered Burberry at the end of its last financial year. New CEO Marco Gobbetti took over in July, and markets will be looking for early indications of his approach compared with his predecessor, Christopher Bailey. The company has been cutting costs for the past 12 months, and will continue to do so through to 2019. Against this backdrop, Burberry should be able to post numbers at the upper end of expectations, particularly since its US and Asia markets appear to be performing well.

Will we taste the difference in Sainsbury’s results?

Thursday: Last month Sainsbury’s announced it was cutting 2,000 jobs in its head office as it looks to save £500m over the next three years. Food retail continues to operate in a very thin margin environment, but the brand is holding up well against some much nimbler competition. The integration of Argos has continued rapidly, while at its last trading update the company announced its best supermarket sales figures in years.

Will Macy’s shareholders be shopping around?

Thursday: US retail has seen thousands of jobs disappear in the last few years due to the impact of online shopping on consumer footfall. Its sector peer JC Penney recently posted a profit warning, which helped pull Macy’s shares down to their lowest levels this year. With Black Friday and Thanksgiving later this month, traditional US department stores will be hoping for a bumper holiday season to prevent further share price bloodletting.

Index dividend schedule

If you trade indices, dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can result in either a credit or debit to your account.

Monday 6 November Results Avis Budget (US) Q3 Cardinal Health (US) Q1 Choice Hotels International (US) Q3 Etsy (US) Q3 GoDaddy (US) Q3 Horizon Pharma (US) Q3 Nevro (US) Q3 ON Semiconductor (US) Q3 Paramount (US) Q3 Sysco (US) Q1 Tenet Healthcare (US) Q3 TripAdvisor (US) Q3 Weight Watchers International (US) Q3 Tuesday 7 November Results Associated British Foods (UK) Full-year Coach (US) Q1 Coca-Cola European Partners (UK) Q3 DaVita (US) Q3 First Derivatives (UK) Half-year Imperial Brands (UK) Full-year Marriott International (US) Q3 Match (US) Q3 Pinnacle Entertainment (US) Q3 Planet Fitness (US) Q3 Saga Communications (US) Q3 SeaWorld Entertainment (US) Q3 Snap (US) Q3 Universal (US) Q2 Zynga (US) Q3 Wednesday 8 November Results BlackRock Capital Investment (US) Q3 Golden Entertainment (US) Q3 Kelly Services (US) Q3 Marks & Spencer (UK) Half-year MGM Growth Properties (US) Q3 MGM Resorts International (US) Q3 Rockwell Automation (US) Q4 Sophos (UK) Half-year Starwood Property Trust (US) Q3 Tribune Media (US) Q3 Twenty-First Century Fox (US) Q1 Vermillion (US) Q3 Workspace (UK) Half-year Thursday 9 November Results Arrow Global (UK) Q3 AstraZeneca (UK) Q3 Auto Trader (UK) Half-year Burberry (UK) Half-year Dairy Crest (UK) Half-year DR Horton (US) Q4 Flybe (UK) Half-year Halfords (UK) Half-year Inmarsat (UK) Q3 J Sainsbury (UK) Half-year Kohl's (US) Q3 Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Formula One (US) Q3 Macy's (US) Q3 National Grid (UK) Half-year Prime People (UK) Half-year Renewi (UK) Half-year Time (US) Q3 Wincanton (UK) Half-year Friday 10 November Results Castings (UK) Half-year

Company announcements are subject to change. All the events listed above were correct at the time of writing.

CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.



