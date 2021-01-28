Watch S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 key supports at 3750 and 13020

A sea of red for all major US benchmark stock indices as stocks recorded their worst daily performance since October 2020. The S&P 500 declined by 2.6% to 3750 after it set a fresh record high two days ago. In addition, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq 100 and small caps oriented Russell 2000 also fell by -2%, -2.8% and -1.9% respectively.

Yesterday’s sell-off in the US stock market was across the board where cyclical, value, small-caps and even Big Tech got hit the claws of the bears despite the outperformance in the past week due to positive reactions after the earnings releases from Netflix and Microsoft. With the exception of Microsoft (+0.24%), the rest of the Big Tech suffered losses; Apple (-0.77%), Amazon (-2.81%), Facebook (-3.51%), Netflix (-6.88%) and Google/Alphabet (-4.67%). In addition, other indices heavy weightage stocks also tumbled after their respective earnings releases; Starbucks (-6.5%), Boeing (-4%), Advanced Micro Devices (-6.5%) and Texas Instruments (-5.0%).

In contrast, stocks highlighted by Reddit’s WalllStreetBets, a forum which has gained widespread following among millennials traders continued to surge due to a short and options gamma squeeze mania that drove up the share prices of GameStop (+135%) and AMC Entertainment (+301%) to the moon. These astonishing rallies and outsized movements had caught the attention of the US government, the White House with the Treasury Department commented that they are monitoring the situation. The Securities and Exchange Commission said it was keeping an eye on the stock and options market.

The US central bank, Federal Reserve FOMC monetary policy meeting concluded with no change on its current stance where its key overnight interest rate remain at 0-0.25% and the current pace of its $120 billion of monthly bond purchases to provide “sufficient liquidity” to the financial system. In addition, Fed Chair Powell commented in the press conference that the Fed was nowhere near to taper its current bond buying programme as recovery had moderated in the recent months.

Overall, due to the on-going euphoric price movements seen in the penny stocks space that created a short and options related gamma squeeze had created a bit of instability, hence the negative feedback loop being fed into the broader market that triggered yesterday’s widespread sell-off.

From a technical analysis perspective, the medium-term uptrend phases for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 remains intact for now as their respective key supports at 3750 and 13020 has not been breached to the downside.

Chart of the day – US NDAQ 100

Watch the 13020 key support on US NDAQ 100

Source: CMC Markets



